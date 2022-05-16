Tammy Slaton Boyfriend: Revealed! Totally in Love with 1,000-ln Sisters Star!

As those who have been paying close attention likely know these days, the professional future of Tammy Slaton is a bit muddled at the moment.

TLC has not yet announced whether or not it will bring back 1,000-lb Sisters for a fourth season.

But while Tammy may never grace the small screen ever again, it now seems more evident than ever before that her personal life has never been better.

Isn't that right, Mikey Mooney?

About 10 weeks after we first reported that Slaton may be dating someone she met at rehab, a social media user who goes by this name shared a couple photos of himself and the cable network personality.

And it sure looks like he's smitten!

Mooney posted a couple of Facebook photos a few days ago of himself and Slaton, writing as a caption to one of them: "I'll love you for eternity."

He also changed his profile picture to the snapshot above of himself and Tammy.

Elsewhere, Mooney penned the following... along with a romantic image of his hand holding Slaton's:

"No matter what we go through babygirl. I'll remain by your side holding your hand through it all good and bad times I'll be right there and pushing you and use to our goals in life."

Tammy has posted a number of times on TikTok and platforms since admitting late last year that she needed professional assistance.

But she has not yet included any photos of herself and her apparent new lover.

The 1000-lb Sisters cast member was placed in a medically-induced coma a few months ago after one of her lungs collapsed.

She has stuck it out in rehab ever since, even paying her own way, according to sources.

The latest we heard, a friend spoke to The Sun and broke the amazing news that Slaton has finally qualified for bariatric weight loss surgery, a procedure that doctors will not perform on patients who are excessively overweight.

This can only be a positive sign for the star, if the report is accurate.

Elsewhere, while 1000-lb Sisters Season 4 remains a question mark, the same insider who confirmed the aforementioned surgery also told The Sun that Slaton is optimistic about her future.

"There are so many options for Tammy even if Amy did quit the show," this person told this outlet, citing Amy Slaton's previous stance that she may be done filming so that she can spend more time with her son.

The insider emphasized that Tammy has thought about writing a memoir... or would love to star in a spinoff.

And now that she's in a relationship?

And will soon undergo a procedure that should help get her life back on track?

Sure sounds like spinoff material to us!