Mason Disick Reassures North West: Stepdads Aren't Evil! Travis is Cool!

We all know, frankly, more than we needed to about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship.

While the world has heard and seen a lot from the now-married couple themselves and from Kourtney's whiny ex, they're not the only ones involved.

Kourtney's kids are still pretty young, and while their parents split seven years ago, this new phase of their mom's life is an adjustment.

Fortunately, Mason is taking it so well that he's offering comforting advice to his cousin, North West, now that her own parents have broken up.

On Season 1, Episode 8 of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner showed off her fridge and freezer setup to Kim.

Kim then gave her momager some news, recalling an adorable car ride with 12-year-old Mason Disick.

Mason, she shared, had asked to be dropped by Travis Barker's studio, which led to a cute conversation between cousins.

"His tune has totally changed since the engagement," Kim praised.

"I heard him say to North, ‘You know, getting a stepdad isn’t so bad.'”

Kim continued to quote Mason: “‘You know, they’re not these evil people you see in the movies. It’s just not like that.'”

Kim noted that Mason was "excited" to see Travis upon being dropped off at his studio.

She told Kris about this, watching her process this sweet exchange between her grandchildren.

Mason wasn't just sharing his very mature and optimistic feelings about his mom -- he was also reassuring North, who is in a new situation herself.

Kim spoke to the confessional camera about how this made her feel.

“After hearing this conversation with Mason and North and hearing how he’s getting along with Travis and loving someone else around," she began.

Kim reflected: "I’m like, OK, there’s hope."

“One day, I’ll have someone that can come around and hang with the kids,” Kim affirmed, as if speaking it into being.

Obviously, this meant that Pete was definitely mentioned during this episode, with Kim admitting that she has been "secretive" about him.

But this line isn't about any one man, not even Pete -- it's about her looking forward to a future where she can find a partner who is not Kanye West.

Of course, Kanye is the one who loudly declared that Pete will "never" meet his children.

It could have been anything that set him off, but apparently a tattoo of former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton is what sent Kanye spiraling.

While we can acknowledge that some of Ye's paranoia and outbursts are the result of his mental illness, we can also note that he has made choices to avoid treatment, subjecting his loved ones to the consequences.

Things may be on the mend in that department, but no one is really holding their breath for Kanye to totally turn around his whole personality.

Mason's enlightened wisdom about Kourtney and Travis' engagement may have stemmed from several things, from Travis being a cool dude to Mason's own maturity.

But it's likely that Scott, grudgingly or not, said words of encouragement to his son. Would Kanye ever do the same for his children and a man who is dating Kim?