Lindsie Chrisley Breaks Silence on Dad's Fraud Conviction: "I Am Deeply Saddened"

No, Lindsie Chrisley is not throwing a party right about now.

She's not even in any kind of celebratory mood, despite what you may think.

On Tuesday, Lindsie's dad, Todd, and Lindsie stepmom, Julie, were found guilty on multiple charges of tax evasion and fraud.

They face up to 30 years in prison.

How does Lindsie feel about this conviction?

Considering her estrangement from her famous father, who has anchored the USA Network reality show Chrisley Knows Best since 2014?

“I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcasts this week as I took time to be with my family last week,” the 32-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

“The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole.”

Lindsie and Todd have quite the sordid and controversial recent history.

Back in 2017, the reality star accused his daughter of leaking financial information to a private investigator, thereby helping to build a tax evasion case against him.

Amid Todd and Julie's legal scandal, Lindsie even once claimed that her dad and her brother, Chase, blackmailed her with an alleged sex tape.

This accusation was backed up by former Bachelorette suitor Robby Hayes, who engaged in a brief relationship with Lindsie -- and who was a participant in this X-rated video, he said.

In September 2019, Hayes admitted that a "sex tape" that featured him and Lindsie had "been held over my head" because the latter was married at the time it was recorded.

"We were blackmailed with it two years ago. I knew it existed," Hayes added.

Todd, for his part, has always denying any role in any blackmailing scheme.

Just under a year ago, though, Lindsie spoke to Entertainment Tonight and made it clear she didn't want anything to do with her dad.

“There will never be a reconciliation,” Lindsie told this outlet on September 2 when asked where things stand between her and her well-known parent.

“I think that the most that anyone could ask for at this point is for everyone to go on with their lives as they see fit and to just leave the other side alone.

"But at this point, there will be no chance for reconciliation. And unfortunately, I’m going to continue to respond to whatever allegations are put out.”

On Wednesday, however, Lindsie sounded a less bitter tone.

“Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right. Thank you for your continued love and support," she concluded in her social media message.

Todd and Julie were indicted in August 2019 after federal authorities accused them of conspiring to defraud numerous banks by providing falsified information while applying for millions of dollars in loans from as early as 2007 through approximately 2012.

They were also accused of using proceeds obtained from loans for their personal benefit.

The couple, who have been married since 1996, pleaded not guilty to financial crime charges stemming from the allegations in the same month as their indictment.

On June 7, Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud.

Julie was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud.

She was also charged with wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

They will be sentenced on October 6, although the couple plans to appeal the verdict.

"The Chrisleys are devastated and disappointed with the verdict; however, they will be actively pursuing an appeal," Julie's lawyer, Steve Friedberg, told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

"They are grateful for all of the love and support they have received from their family, friends and fans.

"They remain strong in their faith and are deeply concerned for the welfare of their children, as well as Todd’s mother, Elizabeth Faye Chrisley.

"They are determined to continue the 'fight' until justice prevails, and they are exonerated."