Kanye West Dumps Chaney Jones Amid Reports That Pete Davidson Has Moved In With Kim Kardashian

When Kim Kardashian started dating Pete Davidson, Kanye West pretty much lost his mind.

Dude wasn't super stable to begin with, so the situation quickly became volatile.

Kanye stalked Kim and harassed Pete and generally made a nuisance of himself with the goal of ... winning Kim back?

We're not sure exactly what he was attempting, but it obviously didn't work.

Kanye did so much crazy crap in those early days of the Pete-Kim situation that a lot of it barely received any coverage.

Take, for example, the fact that West spent the past several months dating a Kim lookalike named Chaney Jones.

Now, a lot of the time when you hear a phrase like "Kim lookalike" in the media, it's a clickbait-y exaggeration from an outlet that's seeking to capitalize on your curiosity.

But damn, Chaney really does look a lot like Kim!

There were reports that Kanye made a point of being photographed with Chaney in an effort to make Kim jealous.

We're not sure why she would be affected by that, considering she was in a relationship of her own at the time, but it's best not to try and figure out how Kanye's mind works.

Anyway, according to a new report from TMZ, Kanye and Chaney have called it quits.

It's unclear who pulled the plug, but apparently the relationship was pretty serious.

Kanye and Chaney had recently returned from spending several weeks in Japan together.

But earlier this week, Ye was spotted at a screening of Top Gun with an unidentified female companion.

Shortly thereafter, sources close to both Ye and Chaney confirmed that the couple had gone their separate ways.

They started dating back in February, around the time that West broke up with Julia Fox.

Now, it's possible that the two developments are unrelated, but much has been made of the fact that Kanye parted ways with Chaney just as Kim and Pete seem to be leveling up in their relationship.

Pete retired from SNL on last month's season finale, and it's been rumored that he's now living with Kim fall time in Calabasas.

Not only that, Davidson was recently spotted on a shopping excursion with Kim and Kanye's son Saint.

As TMZ noted, Pete and Saint appeared to be out and about on their own, and the boy was holding Pete's hand.

Now, Kim and Pete have been dating since October of last year, so there's nothing that weird about Davidson taking one of the kids out to run some errands.

But we're guessing Kanye's not too happy about the situation.

From the beginning of Kim and Pete's relationship, Kanye expressed concerns about the possibility of a young newcomer assuming a father figure role in the lives of his children.

And insiders say the rapper became even more upset when he learned that Pete got the kids' initials tattooed on his neck.

Mind you, this is the same Kanye who bought the house across the street from Kim so that he could keep an eye on her.

We wouldn't put it past him to dump Chaney just so that he could devote himself to stalking full-time.