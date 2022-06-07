Leah Messer FINALLY Responds to Jaylan Mobley Breakup Rumors!

Earlier this week, we reported on the speculation that Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley have broken up.

The rumors were based on little more than the observation that Leah hadn't posted a photo of Jaylan on her Instagram page in over a month.

Now, that might not sound like much, but you have to remember how much these two enjoyed packing on the PDA in the early days of their relationship.

Jaylan bought Leah a house back in April, and one would think that the couple would be sharing constant updates as they move into their first home together.

Instead, you have to go all the way back to early May to find any sign of Jaylan on Leah's page.

So we guess it's not surprising that some of her followers have jumped to the conclusion that there's trouble in paradise.

"They went from posting professional photoshoots every other day to not having posted a photo together on Instagram since May 3rd. Theories about what's going on?" one Reddit user wrote of the situation.

"It is weird they would suddenly not post for a month when they just moved into a new house together... I definitely think something is up," another person observed.

Other commenters theorized that Leah is pregnant with Jaylan's baby and has been keeping a low profile because she's not ready to go public with the news just yet.

"I think she’s pregnant. They’re curating the announcement and photo shoots," one person recently commented on Leah's page.

"She's pregnant!" reads an enthusiastic reply to that comment.

Perhaps the problem is that Leah and Jaylan moved in together after just six months of dating, a fact that put fans on high alert for any signs of trouble.

Or maybe the issue is that fans who are looking for updates on the couple's relationship haven't taken a look at Jaylan's Instagram Story.

If they had, they would see that he posted a video in which he and Leah can be seen hanging out in a bar and enjoying a drink together.

We guess that one short clip should be enough to put both the pregnancy and breakup rumors to rest.

And if that's not enough, fans can check out the latest post on Leah's page.

For starters, she's wearing a bikini, which means she's probably not several months pregnant, as several fans have speculated.

On top of that, Jaylan left an appropriately thirsty comment on Leah's page.

"Danm I’m about to dm you right NOW lol!" Mobley wrote, adding hear-eye and drooling emojis for good measure.

Those don't sound like the words of a man who was recently kicked to the curb.

No, in all likelihood, Leah and Jaylan are still together, and they simply decided to take a brief hiatus from posting PDA on social media.

Considering every time Leah posts anything, fans dissect it in search of a pregnancy or an engagement, it's not hard to see why these two might have decided they need a break.

Now let's all let them enjoy their new house in peace!