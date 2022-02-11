Julia Fox: Did She Just Confirm Kanye West Breakup?

It's been a strange week for Kanye West.

Yes, we're aware that the rapper probably never has a "normal" week, but this one was bonkers even by Yeezy standards.

The weirdness began last Friday, when Kanye accused Kim Kardashian of kidnapping daughter North West.

North had made an appearance in one of her mother's TikTok videos, and apparently in Kanye's mind, this amounted to kidnapping.

Anyway, we're used to wild exaggerations and over-the-top allegations from Kanye, but this latest round of absurdity caught us off guard for two reasons:

1. Until recently, Kanye had been trying to win Kim back.

2. As far as anyone knew, West was still dating Julia Fox.

Not surprisingly, Kanye's latest outburst led to rumors that he and Julia had broken up.

It's not like Ye needs a reason to go off the rails, but the kidnapping rant was just one of several indications that he and Julia had gone their separate ways.

For instance, West was spending a lot of time with Chaney Jones, a Kim Kardashian lookalike who has identified herself as "his muse."

So it looked to all the world like Kanye had dumped Julia for Chaney.

For most of this week, West and Fox seemed to be avoiding the topic of their relationship, and fans assumed that this was a situation in which their silence spoke volumes.

Now, however, two sources close to Julia have spoken with E! News and have comfirmed that Ye and Julia are not as close as they once were.

In fact, they're living on opposite coasts.

But contrary what the tabloids claim, these friends of Fox's say she was the one who decided to take a break, not Kanye.

"Julia is a mom first and her family and work obligations are in New York," said the the source (Fox has a 1-year-old son from a previous relationship).

"Ye did express he wanted her in Los Angeles, but she couldn't take that on," the insider added.

"Although they remain close, their relationship has evolved."

A second insider confirmed that the Ye's latest tirades are an indirect result of his relationship with Julia ... but not in the way we thought.

Sadly, it seems that Ms. Fox is the latest woman to inherit the title of Kanye's babysitter:

"When she's not around, he reverts back to his old ways with social media outbursts and public antics," the source told E! News.

The insider added that Julia is surprisingly "unbothered" by Ye's continued obsession with Kim, adding that she is "focusing on her friends and family right now, and does not have the energy to put into a relationship."

Fox declined to comment on the E! News piece, but last week, she took to Instagram to deny reports that she and Kanye had broken up.

Fans noticed that Julia had deleted several photos of Kanye and unfollowed numerous fan accounts devoted to her relationship, and comments about the situation prompted the actress to respond:

"Guys relax, I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself," she said in a video on posted on February 6.

"Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore.

"I took the f--king photos down because I read the comments," Julia later added on her Instagram Stories.

"And everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, you clearly only posted photos you looked good in.'"

So Julia and Kanye might not have officially called it quits, but it sounds like they're drifting apart.

We suppose that's not surprising.

After all, they live on opposite coasts and they have different priorities -- Julia wants to be the best mom she can be, and Kanye is consumed by the need to stalk his ex 24/7!