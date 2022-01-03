Kanye West Buys House ACROSS THE STREET From Kim Kardashian: Is He Stalking His Ex?

When Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West last year (yes, way back in 2021!), it was rumored that the split was proceeding as amicably as could be expected.

Sure, Kim and Kanye have billions in assets to divide, and there's the small matter of the custody of the couple's four children, but despite all of the potential for messiness, it seemed that these two were determined to remain on good terms with one another.

Needless to say, that's no longer the case.

These days, the Kimye situation is a source of daily tabloid headlines, and it's all because Kim re-entered the dating pool, which apparently caused Kanye to lose his freakin' mind.

As you've likely heard by now, Kim is dating Pete Davidson of Saturday Night Live fame.

The two of them met when Kim hosted SNL back in October, and the relationship has been progressing rapidly ever since.

Now, the rest of the world expected that Kim would move on and find love with someone new following her breakup, because that's what people normally do.

But apparently, the move caught Kanye off-guard and completely sent him off the deep end!

(Though to be fair, the guy was already pretty close to the brink.)

These days, Kanye is trying to win Kim back.

Thankfully, his efforts have been unsuccessful thus far.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like he'll be accepting his defeat anytime soon.

Multiple sources have now confirmed that Kanye has purchased $4.5 million home across the street from Kim's house in Hidden Hills, California.

Now obviously, he dropped a considerable chunk of change on the property, but the place actually isn't particularly swanky -- at least not by Kanye standards.

The 5-bedroom home is just over 3,650 square feet and without much in the way of amenities.

So why was it so absurdly expensive?

Well, for one thing, Kanye offered $421,000 above the asking price in order to ensure he would be able to snatch up the spot so that he and Kim could be neighbors.

“Kanye really wanted to buy a home near Kim and their kids to be close to them,” a source close to the situation tells Entertainment Tonight.

“Kanye saw a house on Kim's block was on the market and jumped at the chance to get it.”

The insider added that West “thinks it will be easier to co-parent with Kim if they live close to each other” but he “also still wants to win [Kim] back.”

Yes, while we're sure he'll eventually claim that he made the purchase for the sake of his kids, it seems Kanye is still very much fixated on the idea of winning Kim back.

“Kanye believes he still has a chance,” the source continued.

“Kim is fine with Kanye buying the home because she feels like it will be easier to co-parent and watch their kids in privacy.”

And this certainly isn't Kanye's first act of Kim-obsessed creepiness.

During a recent performance of his 2010 hit "Runaway," he altered the lyrics in order to remind thousands of spectators that he's still hung up on his ex.

"I need you to run right back to me, more specifically Kimberly," West rapped.

And how is Kim coping with her ex's insanity?

“Kim has been protective of Kanye and his feelings and has been trying to keep her hangouts with Pete low-key, because she doesn't know how he will react," the ET source says.

It's far more sensitivity than Kanye deserves, but when you're dealing with a known nutjob, perhaps it's always best to err on the side of caution.