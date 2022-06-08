Farrah Abraham Addresses Rumors That She's Dating Mack Lovat!

Earlier this week, Farrah Abraham was spotted enjoying the company of an unidentified male companion.

Farrah and her mystery man were packing on the PDA, and it looked as though they didn't care who saw them.

In fact, it seemed a bit like they were putting on a show for the cameras and hoping the news of their public makeout session would go viral.

That is, after all, the sort of behavior that Farrah has been engaging in for her entire career.

But it seems like her latest love interest isn't keen on that sort of stunt.

The guy who had his tongue down Farrah's throat has now been identified as Mack Lovat.

He's a Los Angeles-based musician, and while it's not clear how Mack and Farrah met, they certainly seemed to be making the most of their Hollywood date night.

They shared a meal at sushi restaurant Yamashiro before pawing at each other on a park bench.

Again, these two were not exactly being subtle.

But while the scene had all the tell-tale signs of a budding romance, Farrah revealed in a new interview with E! News that she and Mack have already called things off.

"I decided not to date Mack. He could not handle public attention well," she said.

"I'm more confident in my life at this time and while I'm dating on new terms and rules from my 12-step principles program and taking it easy, I look forward to dating as I'm the happiest I've ever been in my life and I want to share that with someone special."

Farrah also suggested that her daughter Sophia might not have approved of Mack -- at least we think that's what she was saying.

"I know what she would not approve of," Abraham said.

"I look forward to my daughter meeting someone who is worthy of being embraced by our family as I know this clearly from dating 10 years on and off. At this time, I separate giving someone a chance and my family life as that is best for my parenting style."

Yeah, it was the usual Farrah word salad, but it sounds like she was hinting that Mack's lifestyle might not have jibed with the one she shares with Sophia.

Farrah checked into rehab back in March, and while she stayed less than two weeks, she says she's a changed woman these days.

Farrah also celebrated a birthday recently, and while she was spotted terrorizing restaurant wait staff and forcing them to sing to her on the big day, it seems that most of the celebrations were decidedly more chill.

"To my 31st, The one I've been waiting for… she's here," Farrah wrote on Instagram.

"Sobriety, healed & blessed, the best gift in the entire world @sophialabraham."

As for what the future holds, Farrah recently suffered a "midlife crisis" (yes, 31 is nowhere near middle-age, but whatever) and decided to become a comedian.

"I'm at a university full time & working on my comedy TV specials," she told E! News.

"I need someone who can keep up and not make me feel like a sugar mama."

Farrah's command of the English language isn't especially strong, but she might actually find success doing standup.

After all, millions of people have been laughing at her for years!