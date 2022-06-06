Farrah Abraham Makes Out with Mystery Man, Packs on Nauseating Amount of PDA

As she established many years ago, Farrah Abraham has no problem performing in front of a camera.

We're referring here, of course, to the X-rated videos Abraham starred in online that eventually got her fired from Teen Mom OG.

Late last week, meanwhile, Abraham once again returned to the kind of platform she's mastered in the past -- keeping her clothes fully on this time, but flaunting her curves, her tongue and an apparent new boyfriend in front of the paparazzi.

On Friday, the 31-year old was spotted out and about in Hollywood with an unnamed individual... clearly aware of the photographers standing not very far away from the couple.

In photos obtained by The Sun, Farrah and her apparent lover could be seen enjoying a date together, having a mean at the sushi restaurant, Yamashiro, before stopping by a park bench.

Once there?

Farrah leaned over in her tight dress, spaghetti straps hanging off her shoulders and cleavage exposed, her tongue all the way out of her mouth, hovering in front of her boyfriend's lips.

Hot stuff!

We guess!

On Reddit, however, users weren't exactly turned on by Farrah's antics.

"I can’t even imagine how disgustingly sloppy and wet that was," wrote one critic. "She probably pulled away with ropes of spit coming from her mouth."

There's an image you'll never be able to get out of your head.

"This is so unnatural and cringe. Yuck. This is totally awkward to watch," added another individual.

A third then chimed in as follows:

"What.. what the f**k is this?"

Abraham has been known for many things over the years, of course, such as the exploitation of her young daughter and her straight-up idiocy.

But she's never dated a man in the public eye before. Not that we can remember, at least.

It can be easy to forget that Farrah suffered a major tragedy before ever appearing on MTV, back when her fiance (and the father of her only child) died in a car crash.

Abraham was eight months pregnant at the time.

In December, Abraham paid tribute to Derek.

"13 years later, I'm grateful I see ‘FATHER' on your headstone today," the mother of one wrote as part of a post that featured a photo of his grave late last year.

"I'm grateful for our family, I've learned more about the human condition, bereavement, trauma, loss, & depression.

"Your life has made a world of difference to mine and so many others."

In her 2012 memoir, My Teenage Dream Ended, Farrah also wrote of Sophia's dad:

"Derek was the father of the baby I was carrying inside me. He was my first love, my only true love...

"Every year, we go to Derek's grave site...

"We take pictures, we record it, and I have a whole baby box for Sophia with letters and pictures telling how and why things happened, and why I'm here today alone."