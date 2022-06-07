Deepti Vempati Claps Back at Instagram Bullies Mocking Her Appearance: You're All as Mean as Shake!

Deepti Vempati became a fan favorite during her time on Love Is Blind.

But unfortunately, even beloved stars have to deal with trolls and haters on social media.

Throughout her season on the Netflix dating show, Deepti's fiance Shake Chatterjee made all sorts of rude remarks about her appearance.

Shake wasn't attracted to Deepti, and for some reason, he felt the need to inform the whole world of that fact.

The result was one of the most cringe-inducing storylines in the history of reality television.

Completely failing to read the room, Shake alienated both castmates and viewers by continuing to make asinine comments about his partner's looks.

Deepti had the full sympathy of the audience for having to put up with this doofus, but it seems that a handful of Instagram edgelords have decided to follow in Shake's footsteps as some sort of cruel joke.

Yes, as difficult as it may be to believe, Deepti says she's been bombarded by comments mocking her appearance and encouraging her to get plastic surgery.

She addressed the issue during a recent appearance on Kyle Abrams' Instagram Live.

"You guys, this is my real nose," an angry Deepti said, according to E! News. "Stop making fun of it."

Kyle joked that he needs "a nose job," as his was apparently injured "in a car accident."

Vempati chuckled at Kyle's attempt at levity, but she emphasized that this is no laughing matter.

"This is how I was born. I'm not changing it," she told the camera.

"Get over it. It's my f--king face."

Kyle then joked that Deepti has a "squishy nose" and identified himself as her "biggest fan."

Obviously, Kyle and Deepti's friendship is close enough that she grants him a lot of leeway with that sort of remark.

It's even been rumored that Abrams and Vempati are dating.

Whatever the case, please don't take a page from Abrams' book and start leaving comments about the squishiness of Deepti's nose.

The level of public humiliation that Deepti has been forced to endure is appalling, and the news that Shake has inspired an army of trolls is sad, but unfortunately not surprising.

Chatterjee has apologized for his comments about Deepti, but this would be a good time for him to follow up on those remarks by encouraging the haters to STFU.

Unfortunately, Shake has basically made a career out of villainy, so that's unlikely to happen.

These days, Chatterjee has a new girlfriend and a podcast called "Life Is Blurry," a reference to the infamous "love is blurry" remark he made on the LiB Season 2 reunion show.

We'd say he should invite Deepti on the podcast and attempt to make things right, but she's been subjected to enough of that d-bag as it is.

With any luck, Deepti will soon be able to move on from her experiences on the show and find the love and happiness that she so richly deserves.

Fans love the idea of Deepti and Kyle dating, but whether that's really happening or not, we're sure that Deepti's experiences with Shake have only made her more aware of what she does and does not want in her next relationship.