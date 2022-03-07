Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams: Are These Love is Blind Stars Together?!?

Are they? Aren't they?

And: Will they ever be?

These are the questions currently being asked about Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams, two contestants on Love is Blind Season 2 who were NOT together during filming of this wildly popular Netflix reality show.

But who may very well be an item now that the dating series has wrapped.

On Friday, Kyle posted a TikTok video of himself sitting in silence in front of the camera.

At one point, the camera panned to reveal Deepti... standing in the corner of the room and wearing a matching white shirt.

Seemed like a pretty clear clue, don't you think?

Especially when you consider the viral collaboration came hours after the Love Is Blind season 2 reunion dropped, in which Kyle admitted his feelings for Deepti.

“I have a huge regret. Biggest regret is I should have asked Deepti to marry me,” Kyle said during the reunion, which startedd streaming on Friday.

“That’s what I learned the most. I f—ked up.

"I should have tried harder for you. I love her so much, she’s the best. And I wish I saw what was right in front of me and that’s my biggest regret.

"I’m sorry. … Yeah, and it pisses me off because [Shake] wasted such a good opportunity.”

Ah, yes. Shake.

The information data analyst previously accepted a proposal from Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee sight-unseen in the pods before calling off the engagement on the wedding day finale.

Because Shake is a total A-Hole.

He spent the whole season insulting Deepti's looks and then refused to apologized for doing so.

Back to Ryan, however.

Are he and Vempati giving romance a chance?

“Kyle and I, we are figuring it out,” Deepti told Elite Daily late last week of the pair’s relationship status. “Not a lot of people know that we had a really strong connection in the pods."

“I was really struggling to pick between [Abhishek] ‘Shake’ [Chatterjee] and Kyle. We’re just trying to figure it out.

"There’s a lot on our plate right now. We’ll see what happens.”

On Love is Blind Season 2, Kyle asked Shaina Hurley to marry him, even using his mother’s diamond ring to propose.

However, after a brief in-person romance, the 32-year-old hairstylist had concerns over their different religious beliefs and called off their engagement.

“I think I would have tried harder with my two other loves,” Kyle told Us Weekly in February of his reality television regrets.

“I felt like I gave up on one person in particular, and I should have tried way harder. It’s a huge regret of mine, actually."

Perhaps it's not too late to rectify things, however.

For her part, Deepti also spoke to Us Weekly and said the following about her giant loser of an ex-fiance:

“There’s a lot of things that he said that he didn’t say to my face and [things] I’ve heard from other cast members.

"I just don’t have room for anybody in my life that doesn’t see me in the best way. And who could even think those types of thoughts, I guess. I knew what I had to do [on our wedding day].

"No one should have doubts about me and I deserve the best. So it’s, like, if you’re not gonna be able to offer it for me, then there’s no chance I’m staying.”