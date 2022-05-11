Zach Roloff Poses with All Three Kids for First Time, Looks Positively Rapturous

Zach Roloff turned 32 years old on Tuesday, May 10.

But the Little People, Big World star was gifted with the best present possible just over a week earlier... when his third child entered the universe.

"Welcome to the world sweet Josiah Luke!" Zach and his wife, Tori, posted on Instagram several days ago alongside a video of their newborn son napping, adding at the time:

"You surprised us all by coming early, but also the wait felt like a lifetime!"

To celebrate her husband turning another year older, meanwhile, Tori posted the snapshot above on social media, marking, we believe, the first time Zach has posed with all three kids in one frame.

The veteran reality star and his spouse are also parents to a son named Jackson and a daughter named Lilah.

As for Josiah?

He was born at 9:02 in the morning on April 30, measured 19.5 inches at birth and weighed in at seven pounds/six ounces.

"Happy birthday to my favorite person on the planet," wrote Tori on Instagram yesterday.

"I love you so much Zachary, and love that I get to do life with you.

"I hope you feel so loved today by us (your family) and everyone else!

"Thank you for being the best husband, father and friend! Now let’s get to the spaghetti and cake!"

Yum! Spaghetti and cake!

Zach and Tori will return to the small screen spotlight on May 17 when Little People, Big World kicks off a new season.

As teased in a sneak peek from the premiere, a major focus this spring on the TLC hit will be Zach's attempt to purchase the family farm from his dad, Matt.

“When Zach and I finally sat down, we were really in very different camps about what kind of a deal could go on,” Matt says in a confessional on the upcoming premiere, courtesy of this sneak peek.

“Zach came in real hot. He didn’t come in to negotiate. He came in to demand.”

For his part?

Zach blames Matt for the farm deal falling apart.

“He’s looking for a situation that he can control,” Zach explains in this same footage from this same episode. “You’re not dictating the terms here. You’ve dictated too much for too long.”

It's pretty unlike Zach to express such frustration on air, especially when it comes to a loved one.

On Mother's Day, meanwhile, Tori opened up about childbirth journey with Josiah Luke.

"You see the best moments on Instagram," she wrote at the time.

"The recovery was so intense in the beginning. The hospital was an actual nightmare (not because of the hospital but just events that transpired) and I'm so thankful for all the help we got.

"Everyone kept telling my after the fact how hard c section #3 is... they're right. I don't remember pain like that!

Added Tori, who emphasizes that she is grateful for this latest pregnancy and third second son:

"My pain was so bad the first night home we almost called 911. Luckily I was able to get on track with medication after that...

"Thankfully Josiah is the actual easiest baby.

"He's been so chill and calm through everything we've gone through in the last week."