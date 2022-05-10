Caryn Chandler Reacts in Angry Shock Over Something Zach Roloff Does on Little People, Big World Premiere

We've got our first look at the upcoming Little People, Big World season premiere.

And it's a very awkward one, that's for sure.

Us Weekly has uploaded a clip from the May 17 episode of this popular TLC reality series, and it hones in on an unexpected feud between Matt Roloff and his son, Zach.

As teased on a previous promo, a major storyline this spring/summer will be Zach's attempt to purchase his family's farm from his dad.

“When Zach and I finally sat down, we were really in very different camps about what kind of a deal could go on,” Matt says in a confessional on the premiere, courtesy of this sneak peek.

“Zach came in real hot.

"He didn’t come in to negotiate. He came in to demand.”

It's worth remembering that these episodes were filmed a long time ago, at some point in 2021.

We think/hope Matt and Zach have since made up and are now on strong terms -- but it's clear there was significant tension there at one point.

Late last year, Zach and his wife, Tori, moved to a new home in Washington, surprising many fans who thought their next move would be to this farm -- as owners.

Zach, however, says on the premiere that his father is the reason the deal didn’t go through.

“He’s looking for a situation that he can control,” Zach says in the Us Weekly video. “You’re not dictating the terms here. You’ve dictated too much for too long.”

With these Roloff men remain at odds over the situation, Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, jumps in to comment on the wedge that currently exists between the loved ones.

“I feel sad, I feel confused,” Chandler says on air. “I don’t know why they’re so mad. It feels very personal."

In a separate scene, Tori mostly agrees with Caryn.

“It’s awkward," she says simply, citing where things stand between her husband and father-in-law.

Later in this same footage, Zach asks his four-year old son, Jackson, to tell his grandparents about the aforementioned move to Washington.

Because Zach wants to avoid this topic with Matt? That's how Caryn interprets it.

“It was weird,” Caryn says in a confessional of her own. “I mean, who the f–k does that?”

Tori -- who just gave birth to baby numeber-three -- announced the family’s move via Instagram in October 2021, telling her followers that she was “beyond exhausted” after preparing for the big day.

“I hope we never move again,” the mom of three wrote at the time.

“We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique, and very green house in Portland yesterday!!

"We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings, and just a whole lot of love.

"We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure in … WASHINGTON!"

Little People, Big World Season 23 premieres on TLC Tuesday, May 17, at 9/8c.