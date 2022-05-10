Tori Roloff Details VERY Scary Labor, Says Postpartum Recovery is "So Intense"

Tori Roloff isn't just a reality star.

She's also someone who keeps it real.

The Little People, Big World star has always been as open and as candid as anyone on the small screen when interacting with her fans and followers... providing yet another example of this honesty on Sunday.

Just over a week ago, Tori and her husband, Zach Roloff, welcomed their third child, a son named Josiah.

"You surprised us all by coming early, but also the wait felt like a lifetime! Best birthday present ever."

In the days since this blessed arrival, Roloff has shared a number of precious photos of her second son -- some by himself, some with his older brother and sister and some with his proud parents.

"I just don't want to miss a second," Tori wrote as a caption to one of these newborn snapshots.

It sure sounds like Tori is doing very well, doesn't it?

The thing is, looks and sounds can be deceiving. Especially on social media.

“I’ve gotten a lot of messages about how quickly I’ve bounced back,” Tori wrote via her Instagram Story on Mother's Day, emphasizing what we wrote above and adding:

“I’m all about keeping it real. You see the best moments on instagram. You see when we’re feeling our best.”

Continued the mother of three:

“This recovery was so intense in the beginning. The hospital was an actual nightmare (not because of the hospital but just the events that transpired) and I’m so thankful for all the help that we got."

Roloff added that she was warned about “how hard c section #3 is,” noting that she didn’t “remember pain like that” from her past birth experiences.

Scary, scary stuff.

“My pain was so bad the first night home we almost called 911. Luckily I was able to track with medication after that,” explained the popular TLC personality.

Tori continued her message in a subsequent Instagram Story slide, revealing that she is “finally getting back with it and feeling good.”

The veteran Little People, Big World cast member reiterated that the recovery “hasn’t been easy” and urged her social media followers to not “compare yourself to Instagram.”

This is sound advice for anyone in any situation.

“Thankfully Josiah is the actual easiest baby. He’s been so chill and calm through everything we’ve gone through in the last week,” Roloff concluded. “The lord knows just what you need. Always.”

Earlier on Mother's Day, Tori posted multiple pictures of her kids.

"Thank you for making me a mama," she wrote at the time.

"A perfect morning spent driving around sipping coffee and enjoying the over cast weather instead of rain. To all mamas past present and future: happy Mother's Day."

Tori and Zach welcomed young Josiah on April 30, a little more than a year after the couple suffered a miscarriage at six weeks.

They shared the exciting news on Instagram last week, adding that their son was born at 9.02 a.m., weighing 7 lbs. 6 oz. and measuring 19½ inches long.

"Welcome to the world sweet Josiah Luke!" the parents posted on Instagram back then, alongside a video of their newborn napping.

This exciting news followed Tori revealing just the opposite kind of news about 14 months ago, telling the public that she suffered the loss of a daughter and opening up about the tragedy on social media.

"We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn't wait to share," Roloff wrote in part.

"We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier.

"I've honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I've never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment.

"I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone."