Samantha Markle: Meghan Is Killing Our Father! And She Better Stay the F--k Away From His Funeral!

Earlier this month, Thomas Markle suffered a stroke and was briefly hospitalized.

Alongside those wishing him a speedy recovery were some skeptical souls who accused Meghan's father of faking his latest coronary event.

That might sound insensitive, but the man doesn't have the greatest history when it comes to telling the truth.

In fact, Thomas allegedly faked a heart attack to get out of attending the royal wedding back in 2018.

So the idea that he might have once again used a little fraudulent ticker trouble to manipulate the media is not so outlandish.

Just as it was when he skipped his daughter's nuptials, the timing of Thomas' latest medical emergency is impeccable.

Samantha Markle is currently suing Meghan, and the the long-shot lawsuit seems to be less about getting into Meghan's pockets (although we're sure Scammy Sammy is holding out hope for a juicy settlement) and more about maintaining relevance.

Samantha, as you're probably aware, is the wicked half-sister who's made a career out of bashing her only accomplished sibling.

Someone should inform her that there are healthier methods of coattail-riding.

Anyway, Samantha has been blaming Meghan for their father's most recent heart troubles, because of course she has.

“None of us have heard from Meghan — that’s negligence,” Samantha said during a recent appearance on the British talk show Dan Wootton Tonight.

“If she can’t find it in her heart, or have the moral conscience to step forward, then shame on her,” she added, noting that Thomas “doesn’t have a lot of time” left.

Apparently, those comments weren't edgy enough, because Samantha has now doubled down in her trash-talk.

In a new interview with TMZ, she shrieked that Meghan "better stay the f--k away from a funeral and not use it as a photo opportunity" if Thomas dies soon.

That seems to be a reference to Meghan's recent visit to Uvalde, Texas and the site of the school shooting that claimed 21 lives.

Meghan didn't make a big fuss -- she merely laid some flowers at a memorial site and spoke and spoke with the locals about how the shooting has left their community in disarray.

But apparently that was enough to offend Samantha.

Not to be outdone, Meghan's doofy half-brother Thomas Jr. also blasted Meghan's display of grief.

"It feels like a publicity stunt. She wants people to think she’s trying to solve things," he said on Dan Wooton Tonight, which is apparently the Markles' favorite show.

"I don’t know what her agenda is, but it’s totally wrong. It’s the most insensitive thing I’ve seen in my life," Tom Jr. continued.

"That little walk she did, like she was on a stage? She’s just trying to make herself look better."

Thomas went on to issue an appeal to Meghan directly, saying:

"Stop the vicious PR attack. If you want to sow some love and support for my Dad, step in and definitely give some support."

From there, he confirmed that Thomas Sr.'s health problems will prevent him from attending the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration, and of course, he believes that that's all Meghan's fault.

"My dad is here, in the room with me. He wants to say that he was very much looking forward to attending the Jubilee celebrations. He really wanted to be there and he sends the Queen his best regards," Tom Jr. said.

"[Meghan] has made no attempt whatsoever at all to contact. He still has the same phone number he always has," he continued.

"She’s had every opportunity to reach out. She’s only three or four hours away. How many days late is she now? She needs to figure out who she is as a person."

An insider tells Newsweek that Meghan would love to reach out to her dad, but her siblings insist on acting as go-betweens, and she's understandably not interested in playing that game.

"She wants to know if there is any way to contact her father privately, without other family knowing about it or having to get involved," the source says.

"Meghan can’t contact her half-siblings because she believes they have their own agendas.

"If she can contact their dad, she wants it to be totally private. It won’t involve Netflix, it won’t involve any photographs and it must not involve any tip-offs to the paparazzi."

Of course, this is the same Thomas Markle who sold Meghan's private letters to a tabloid.

So if and when Meghan gets in touch with him again, you can be damn sure it won't be private.