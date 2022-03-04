Samantha Markle Sues Famous Sister, Rips Meghan as a FRAUD and a LIAR

Samantha Markle is, unfortunately, back in the news.

The half-sister of Meghan Markle, this 57-year old has never been able to resist an opportunity to trash her very famous sibling.

Nearly from the moment Meghan started dating Prince Harry, Samantha has made herself front and center, giving one interview after another about the Duchess she barely knows.

The two share a father (from whom Meghan is estranged) and did not grow up in the same household.

Now, meanwhile, Samantha has gone from merely talking trash about Meghan to actually taking action.

She has now filed a lawsuit against the former Royal.

In an explosive legal document sent in to the court this week, Samantha claims the Duchess of Sussex launched a "premeditated campaign to destroy" her and her father's reputation.

Samantha is especially taking issue with excerpts from Meghan's interview last year with Oprah Winfrey.

Specifically, Samantha says Meghan is full of it any time she talks about some rags to riches fairy tale.

Samantha says that their dad, Thomas Markle, paid for Meghan to attend “elite and expensive private schools.”

She also claims that their shared parent covered the Suits alum’s tuition at Northwestern University... despite Meghan’s assertions that she worked to pay her own way through college.

Elsewhere in the lawsuit, Samantha alleges that Meghan misled viewers during the Oprah tell-all about the most recent time the siblings saw each other.

It has been "at least 18, 19 years ago," Meghan said last March on CBS and "before that, 10 years before that."

As has been a constant theme for both Samantha and Thomas Markle, the former says in this filing that Meghan has gone out of her way to suppress her relationship with these relatives.

She claims her sister tried to ruin her and her fatherr's credibility so "they could not interfere with or contradict the false narrative and fairy tale life story concocted by the defendant."

Samantha even blames Meghan for the poor sales of her autobiography, The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.

Overall, Samantha says it's total nonsense that Meghan has been selling some story about "virtual poverty" and how she raised herself up to achieve fame and good fortune all on her own.

Samantha correlates this supposed lie with the way Meghan talks about her step-sibling and her dad.

Hence why she's seeking $75,000 in defamation damages.

In response to the lawsuit, Meghan Markle's attorney tells TMZ:

"This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior.

"We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves."

Meghan broke her silence on Samantha’s memoir about her in a bonus clip from the sit-down with Winfrey, noting that it “would be very hard to ‘tell all’ when you don’t know me" and adding:

"I grew up as an only child, which everyone who grew up around me knows, and I wished I had siblings. I would have loved to have had siblings."

Samantha then told Inside Edition at the time that “the truth was totally ignored and omitted” during the CBS special.

“I don’t know how she can say, ‘I don’t know her,’ and she was an only child,” she fired back.

“We’ve got photographs over a lifespan of us together. So how can she not know me?”