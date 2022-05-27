Meghan Markle Visits Uvalde, Texas in Wake of Elementary School Shooting

Meghan Markle paid her respects on Tuesday to the 21 victims of a mass shooting in Uvaled, Texas.

As you can see down below, the Duchess of Sussex traveled to the city's Uvalde County Courthouse to visit a memorial for the 19 kids and two teachers who were murdered in the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

"Today, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex visited Uvalde, Texas," a spokesperson for Meghan and Prince Harry said.

"She took this trip in a personal capacity as a mother, to offer her condolences and support in person to a community experiencing unimaginable grief.

Late on Tuesday morning, an 18-year old gunman reportedly shot his grandmother before driving to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde -- and, armed an AR-15 -- overpowered a school officer and entered the school.

He barricaded himself inside of a classroom and simply opened fire.

According to new reports, the teenager stared as a teacher in this classroom, said "goodnight" and shot her dead.

He then did the same to the many students trapped in the room.

A U.S. Border Protection agent eventually enterred the school and shot and killed the gunman, a senior Department of Homeland Security official told various outlets hours after the tragedy transpired.

A spokesman for DPS, said the gunman was wearing body armor and fired as many as several hundred rounds.

Markle, meanwhile, resides in Los Angeles.

She moved to the United States about two years ago after she and Prince Harry essentially quit the Royal Family.

While sharing her condolences, the former actress was seen walking around the memorial and observing its crosses... each of which hold the name of one of the 21 victims.

She placed a bouquet of white roses at the cross for Uziyah Garcia.

Uziyah's father, Sergio Garcia, told the Los Angeles Times that his yooung son loved singing karaoke, playing video games and never said goodbye without saying, "I love you."

Everything about this incident is simply heart-shattering.

"He was my world. He was my everything," Garcia told the newspaper, adding:

"Now I'm never going to get to hold him again, never going to get to kiss him again."

For her part, this isn't the first time Markle has offered her condolences to victims of a senseless attack.

In 2019, she and her famous husband paid tribute to the victims of the terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand... where 50 people died and dozens more were injured after a gunman opened fire on a pair of mosques.

They left flowers at the time outside New Zealand House in London along with a note.

Meghan wrote: "Our deepest condolences. We are with you."

Harry signed his name with "Arohanui," which is Maori for "best wishes."