Kelly Dodd Mocks Gun Control Debate, Makes Idiotic Comparison to 9/11

Kelly Dodd is a total and complete moron.

There's no other way to say it.

And there's no reason to pretend otherwise at this point.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, who was fired from the franchise just under a year ago, jumped on Twitter last week in response to the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

As you've undoubtedly heard about by now, an 18-year old gunman opened fire inside of a classroom there last week, killing two teachers and 19 young students in the process.

It was the latest mass shooting in what has become the most tragic of traditions in America, the only civilized nation in the world whose citizens are routinely killed in such a horrific manner.

This is simply a fact.

One can debate the reasons behind it all one wants to, but America stands alone -- by a VERY wide margin -- in the number of gun deaths inside of its borders each year.

In response to the Texas shooting, a certain segment of the popular has renewed calls for gun control legislation to be passed in Congress -- from universal background checks... to red flag laws... to an assault weapons ban.

But Dodd?

She thinks it's very silly to talk about gun control in the wake of such a tragedy, comparing the Uvalde incident to the darkest day in U.S. history... and then making perhaps the dumbest comparion you'll ever read.

"After 9-11 we didn’t ban planes. We secured the cockpits. Secure the schools," Dodd Tweeted.

Should we go over all the ways in which this statement is misguided and dangerous?

Yes, we should!

FIRST, we didn't just secure the cockpits after 9/11.

The Transportation Security Administration instituted a number of strict safety protocols for passengers prior to their boarding of any planes. We didn't always take our shoes off, you know?

SECOND, an assault rifle is a weapon of war. There is only one purpose behind it.

A plane is primarily used for travel.

There's been one example of hijacked planes being flown into a pair of buildings..

There have been endlless examples of these weapons of war being used for the exact purpose of their design.

THIRD, okay... let's go ahead and treat the gun industry the same way we treat the aviation industry. That is an outstanding idea!

Let's have all gun owners obtain a license and go through extensive training; the same way all pilots must obtain a license and go through extensive training.

Let's have the same sort of rules, regulations and safety precautions put in place for guns as we do for planes and air travel. Love it!

FOURTH, absolutely no one is calling to ban guns. Some people are merely calling to ban certain kinds of guns.

We'd say we expect more from Kelly Dodd.

But she also said in 2020 that COVID only kills poor people and compared the Black Lives Matter movement to terrorism.

She us a very stupid person.