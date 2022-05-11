Leah Messer: Did She Really Just Announce That She's QUITTING Teen Mom 2?!

For weeks now, we've been hearing rumors that Leah Messer is planning to quit Teen Mom 2.

Some of the reports have been baseless and a little absurd.

Take for example, the folks who were convinced that Leah had been cast on Dancing With the Stars and was planning to leave the show that made her famous in order to concentrate on her new career as a competitive hoofer.

That narrative seems to have been based on nothing more than Leah's attendance at a DWTS-themed United Way fundraiser in Charleston, West Virginia.

But while that rumor was obviously ridiculous, there might be some merit to the latest claims that Leah is uncertain about her future on TM2.

This time, the speculation stems from remarks that Leah made on her Instagram page following Tuesday's Teen Mom 2 season finale.

"I'll forever be grateful for the memories, experiences, lessons, opportunities and friends/coworkers that have become family over the years," she wrote shortly after the episode aired.

In case there was any doubt what she was talking about, Leah added the caption "#TeenMom2".

Not surprisingly, fans quickly jumped to the conclusion that Leah was planning to retire from the world of reality television.

The news comes on the heels of reports that Kailyn Lowry has decided to quit the show.

The co-stars used to be close friends, but these days Lowry and Messer are feuding.

Some commenters speculated that Leah's remarks might have something to do with Lowry's hints at retirement.

"So do you think this means Leah is also bowing out of Teen Mom?" one Reddit user wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

"$100 says she's just throwing shade at Kail," another chimed in.

Others speculated that Teen Mom 2 has been canceled, and the cast has been instructed not to say anything

"I think they canceled it and told the girls to keep it on DL," one person wrote.

"Do we think they're actually bowing out or were they let go? My guess is it's either cancelled or these girls didn't make the cut for the supposed new combined show," another guessed.

Yes, there have been reports of a Teen Mom spinoff that would employ select cast members from across the franchise.

This would be a rescue attempt in response to the franchise's plummeting ratings, and the new show would replace all of the original series -- which would mean that some cast members would have to be let go.

And since the moms get raises every season, folks like Kail and Leah, who have been with MTV for over a decade, could find themselves marked for elimination.

Another line of speculation held that Leah is subtly throwing some shade at Kail.

"Could this be a jab at Kail? Since that preview just released of Kail seeming ungrateful and being told by producers that all of her success was made possible by the show," one person opined.

"Leah is saying in contrast that she is grateful. Kail and Leah seem to no longer be close now too."

Chelsea Houska quit the show back in 2020, and Kail claims that these days, she makes more money from podcasting than she does from MTV.

Leah doesn't have quite as much going on in terms of revenue streams, but boyfriend Jaylan Mobley just bought her a house, so something tells us she'll be just fine if this is really the end of her time on Teen Mom.