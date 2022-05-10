Kailyn Lowry: Did She Quit Teen Mom 2 to Sell Sex Toys Online?!

As we reported last week, there's reason to believe that Kailyn Lowry might be quitting Teen Mom 2.

Unconfirmed reports about cast members calling it quits are a dime a dozen, but in this case the news comes straight from the source.

For weeks now, Kail has been openly fantasizing about parting ways with the show that made her famous.

On a recent episode of her Barely Famous podcast (one of three podcasts she currently hosts), the mother of four even seemed to delight in the fact that the show is much, much less popular than it used to be.

"Teen Mom, you know the ratings are really dropping for us," Lowry explained

"I feel like there does come a time where it’s run its course, and I think that goes for every reality show."

There's been talk of a Teen Mom spin-off show that would feature several of the most popular cast members from across the franchise, but Kail has made it clear that she would not be interested in such a project.

“I don’t think so,” Kailyn said at the mention of the spinoff.

“Right now, the way I look at it, I just don’t want to.”

Shortly after Kail made those comments, MTV released a Teen Mom 2 preview clip in which Lowry flips off her bosses and indicates that she doesn't care if the network fires her.

Needless to say, we don't think Kail will be a part of the Teen Mom family for much longer.

So what does she plan to do with herself after her time on reality TV comes to a close?

Well, Kail recently boasted that she makes more money from podcasting than she does from appearing on MTV ... more on that later.

On top of that, it seems that Lowry recently signed on for a new sponsored content partnership -- one that seems to have made a mixed impression on fans.

On Instagram this week, Kail shilled her favorite vibrator as part of an endorsement deal with the online adult store LoveHoney.

“I’m seriously obsessed with this… especially when I’m on work trips and I’m gone for a week," she told her followers.

Many fans appreciated the advice, but some were highly critical of Kail's latest business venture.

“You will literally do anything for a buck," one person wrote.

“You need help. Very desperate," another added.

“Kailyn is a sellout," a third chimed in.

A fourth commenter went for a truly nasty low blow by mentioning Kail's eldest son:

“I hope she's getting paid a lot for this, because this has got to be awful for Isaac," this person wrote.

As for Kail's other revenue streams, she clearly believes that the side-hustles will allow her to sustain her current lavish lifestyle even after she quits Teen Mom 2.

“I make more money podcasting than I do on Teen Mom," Lowry told producer Larry Musnik during her recent meltdown.

“I’m proud of all your success, but don’t forget, this show made it possible," Musnik replied.

Yes, Kail might want to consider the fact that the Kardashians have remained a reality television for over a decade, despite the fact that they haven't needed the money in a very long time.

Kim and company know that when reality stars disappear from TV, they tend to fade from the public consciousness shortly thereafter.

And no fame means no millions of followers, no endorsement deals, and no wildly popular podcasts ...