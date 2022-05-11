Wendy Williams Decries Frozen Accounts, Won't Watch Sherri Shepherd Talk Show

After years of health struggles, Wendy Williams has been effectively replaced by Sherri Shepherd.

Wendy has slammed dementia claims and is embroiled in a tug-of-war over her finances, with her bank fearing that she is being taken advantage of.

In a new interview, Wendy is sharing bleak details about her finances.

She also admits that, as much as she loves the guest hosts, she won't watch Sherri Shepherd's show -- and Wendy wants to make a comeback.

Wendy Williams spoke on Instagram Live with Fat Joe ... after some minor technicaly difficulties were resolved.

"I love everyone hosting it," she declared of the rotating selection of substitute hosts that The Wendy Williams Show has employed.

Fat Joe himself was one of them, along with the likes of Leah Remini, Remy Ma, Michelle Visage, and more.

"But if I only had one person, I wish you [Fat Joe] only did that," Wendy said. "Always."

She continued: "And then I come back and whenever I wanna fly away someplace else for a little while, then you do it again."

Wendy went on: "I love you two [Remy Ma], or just her or just you.”

Wendy was of course asked if she has any concrete plans to return to her post.

"Absolutely, absolutely," she assured him.

As for Sherri Shepherd's new show, Wendy admitted: "I like her, but I won't be watching her."

Wendy explained that she won't watch Sherri's show "because I know what she's going to be doing."

"And," she continued, "that's really not my thing."

Wendy added: "But I love being on my own show, and I love that people love to watch it all the time."

Wendy also delved into her financial difficulties, as she is locked out of her accounts.

“I know what kind of money I have,” she stated.

“Unfortunately, I only have two dollars and nothing else," she lamented, presumably employing a bit of hyperbole.

"Everything is frozen," Wendy complained, "and some people are involved with this and so that’s what I’m doing right now.”

Possibly because the matter involves the courts -- with her wanting access to her accounts and her bank wanting a court-appointed guardian for her -- Wendy limited her comments.

She did, however, share that Kevin Hunter Jr.'s money was also frozen at the same time, robbing her of the ability to take care of her son.

Wendy shared that people around her have spotted her for the "essentials," including things like food and travel.

But she hopes that this ongoing battle with Wells Fargo will be resolved soon.

“I got people that will get that done," Wendy expressed. "They will get it done."

“That's why I don’t feel as though I will go away," Wendy said, apparently in reference to remaining in the public eye.

"I will get even bigger and bigger and bigger," the oft-viral queen of daytime talk affirmed. "Maybe I'll talk about it while I'm doing my show."

Wendy then quipped: "Maybe I'll talk about it while I’m having dessert.”