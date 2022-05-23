Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee Finalize Divorce After Two Years: Free at Last!

On Mother's Day, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Deavan Clegg announced that she is pregnant.

She and Topher Park are expecting their rainbow baby together.

Deavan's announcement was met with some confusion from a few fans of the franchise who had not been keeping up after she left the show.

Deavan and Jihoon Lee broke up more than two years ago. And now, finally, their grueling divorce has come to an end.

On Monday, May 23, Deavan Clegg took to her Instagram Story to share some long overdue news.

“After an almost two year battle," Deavan announced, "I am officially DIVORCED."

She gushed: "I couldn’t be happier."

“This journey was very difficult and draining," Deavan acknowledged.

“After my ex had fired his lawyer," she revealed, "he never showed up to court nor took up visits."

Many of us remember when Jihoon cut ties with his attorney after a dubious GoFundMe was set up, seemingly to hire a lawyer paid for by fans who wished to spite Deavan.

"After almost a year of judge postponing and extending dates for my ex to respond," Deavan recalled, "we finally made it to court.”

She has now received what many had expected given the criminal investigation into Jihoon combined with online evidence suggesting his disinterest in a custody fight.

Deavan was awarded full sole and full physical custody of 3-year-old Taeyang.

“I can finally speak out about my experience," Deavan shared.

"And," she acknowledged, "the hell we went through as a family."

Deavan assured her fans and followers: "I plan on releasing a video soon.”

To put it bluntly, what was once a love story between Deavan and Jihoon ended in a horror story.

Though Deavan has never been able to speak publicly about any of the details, Jihoon allegedly attacked Deavan's daughter, Drascilla, in South Korea.

Deavan left with her children, with the exes spinning a simple, palatable, but woefully inadequate story for the cameras to explain her departure.

The reality was that the two entered a custody battle, but not right away.

By all evidence, it appears that Jihoon did not begin to "fight" for Taeyang until a bizarre GoFundMe was set up on his behalf.

Spiteful fans -- and perhaps a few who, for their own reasons, sincerely believed that an injustice needed to be righted -- donated to hire an attorney to represent Jihoon.

There are lines between feeling a certain way about reality stars and actively changing their lives and their children's for the worse.

However, Jihoon relatively quickly parted ways with the attorney and the GoFundMe.

We won't pretend to know exactly what went on, but considering Deavan's repeated complaints that Jihoon seemed disinterested in keeping up with Taeyang, many fans connected the dots.

Jihoon was always unprepared to be a parent, and his time on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way did not seem to change that.

Even if he had not been accused of vicious child-abuse -- the details of which leaked and horrified many of us -- some wondered if he would ever "get it" and be more responsible.

At the same time, some fans speculated that Jihoon may have viewed his renewed childfree life as a mixed blessing. That said, we cannot know his true feelings.

What we can know is that it's finally over.

Soon, Deavan will be able to share information directly with fans, though what she chooses to explain is up to her.

She and Drascilla have had time to process and recover from trauma, but that doesn't mean that talking about any of this will be easy.