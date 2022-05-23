Courtney Love: Johnny Depp Saved My Life AND My Daughter's!

It's been an unusually eventful day for Johnny Depp.

And considering the guy has spent the past six weeks at center stage in one of the most shocking celebrity trials of all time, that's really saying something!

Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard kicked off what should be its final week this morning.

As usual, the testimony was full of shocking moments, but in a change of pace, some of the more bonkers developments in Depp's life took place away from the witness stand.

For starters, he received a major boost to his public image from a rather unlikely source.

On Instagram, Courtney Love shared an account of a time when Depp quite literally saved her life.

"I don't really wanna make judgments publicly. I just wanna tell you that Johnny gave me CPR in 1995 when I overdosed outside the Viper Room," Love said in a live video.

The Viper Room was the West Hollywood club owned by Depp, where River Phoenix suffered a fatal overdose just two years before Love's near-death experience.

Love went on to reveal that that bringing her back to life was not the last favor that Depp would do for her.

"Johnny, when I was on crack and [daughter] Frances [Bean Cobain] was having to suffer through that with all these social workers, wrote her a four-page letter that she's never showed me, on her 13th birthday," Love told her followers.

She added that Depp "sent limos" to Frances' school "where all the social workers were crawling around — again, unasked — for her and all her friends to go to both Pirates [of the Caribbean movies]."

"He did it a bunch of times. He gave her her own seat [at the premieres] with her name on it," Love continued.

"I've never seen one of those Pirates movies, but [Frances] loved them. You know, she said to me when she was 13, 'Mama, he saved my life.' And she said it again."

Courtney went on to say that she's "been the most-hated woman in America" and "the world" before, and has "a lot of empathy for what that must feel like" to be in Heard's position.

"But if you use a movement for your own personal gain and you inhabit queer feminist intersectional spaces and you abuse that moment, then I hope justice gets served, whatever it is," she added.

"And I think we should have less schadenfreude and more empathy for all concerned."

Interestingly, Love wasn't the only woman who publicly gushed about Depp today.

"All of a sudden, this woman... she stands up at the back of the courtroom with her baby, and she says 'Johnny I love you, our souls are connected,'" Law & Crime reporter Angenette Levy told viewers of an event that took place in court during a break in the day's testimony.

"She held up the baby and said: 'This baby is yours. The deputy was like 'You're outta here,'" Levy recalled of the delusional stranger.

"Just FYI everybody. Johnny Depp does not have a third baby out there that was at the courthouse today," the reporter clarified.

In news that's actually related to the trial, Team Depp received some good news today, as it's been confirmed the actor's ex-girlfriend Kate Moss is set to take the stand this week.

As we reported earlier this month, Depp's lawyers were seen celebrating when Heard mentioned Moss on the stand.

The actress alluded to an incident in which Depp allegedly shoved Heard down a flight of stairs.

Moss says no such incident took place, and her relationship with Depp was free of physical abuse.

Depp's attorneys seem to feel that by having Moss take the stand and contradict Heard's claim, they can effectively undermine the defendant in the eyes of the jury.

The trial is set to conclude this week with closing arguments scheduled to take place on Friday.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.