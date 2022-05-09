Deavan Clegg: Pregnant with Baby #3!

Less than one year ago, Deavan Clegg was in mourning after suffering a miscarriage.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum can be polarizing at times, but fans were heartbroken for her and for boyfriend Topher Park.

Now, Deavan has wonderful news -- just in time for Mother's Day.

Deavan is pregnant with a rainbow baby.

Deavan took to Instagram on Sunday, May 8 to share a gorgeous family photoshoot and an exciting update.

"We are happy to annouce baby Park will be arriving Fall 2022," she wrote.

Deavan included the tags: "#baby #babyannouncement #rainbowbaby #90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiance"

In the photo, we see Deavan cradling her baby bump beside boyfriend, Topher Park.

Between them, they're holding 3-year-old Taeyang, Deavan's son from her erstwhole marriage to Jihoon.

Beside them stands adorable 5-year-old Drascilla, who is proudly holding up a onesie that is perfect for a newborn.

Deavan posted another photo, this time acknowledging Mother's Day.

"Happy Mothers Day to all the beautiful, wonderful, amazing mamas, and expecting mamas," Deavan wrote.

She added: "Also would love to annouce our new YouTube series will be airing soon following our pregnancy journey"

Deavan refers to this pregnancy as a "rainbow baby."

This term has come to mean the first child born after a miscarriage.

Deavan suffered a miscarriage nearly one year ago. While still living in Korea, she also suffered another before this.

Two years ago, Deavan and her children left South Korea after an extremely upsetting breakup with Jihoon.

Accusing Jihoon of unthinkable abuse, she took her children to the United States so that they could begin the long road to healing and recovery.

While Deavan has been light on details due to the advice of an attorney, the details about what happened with Jihoon that have leaked have been horrifying.

Once back home in the United States, Deavan touched base with a friend whom she had met by chance, model Topher Park.

Friendship blossomed into something more, and they ended up having a whirlwind romance.

Now, Deavan and Topher are ready to have a child together.

Three children are a lot to have at once, but by all accounts, Topher has been great with the kids.

Deavan also has her mother, Elicia, who has been supportive of her daughter and of course loves spending time with her grandchildren.

That doesn't mean that having three kids won't be a lot of work, but they'll manage. Probably.

Interestingly, Deavan has not appeared in the 90 Day Fiance franchise for a while.

She did not have a good time, and understandably so, because editing distorted her storyline in ways that gave viewers an excuse to hate her.

No one is claiming that Deavan is perfect, but the vitriol -- including violent threats that adults made against her children -- was unspeakable.

Last year, Deavan did make headlines for another reason -- for her short-lived friendship with former Teen Mom villain Jenelle Evans.

A project that they were both a part of became a hot topic after Jenelle, whose nightmare husband David Eason has cost her numerous job opportunities, was fired.

Deavan went on to expose alarming things that she had seen from Jenelle and David in even the short time that she had known them.