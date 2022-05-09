Christine Brown Joins TikTok, Can't Wait to "Meet New People"

Just in case you needed yet another reminder:

Christine Brown is doing just fine without ex-spiritual husband, Kody.

Just absolutely, totally and completely fiine, thank you very much!

The long-time Sister Wives cast member announced in November that she was done with her miserable marriage, writing on Instagram:

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

"At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

Christine has since moved back to her native state of Utah and made it evident on a number of occasions that she has no regrets. At all.

In the latest example of Brown moving far beyond her life as a polygamous spouse, the mother of six just joined TikTok.

In a nearly one minute clip uploaded over the weekend, the 50-year old is standing and laughing alongside her 23-year old son, Paedon.

"So I was able to convince Mom to join TikTok. I'm very excited about it!" Paedon says early in the video.

Does Christine feel this same way? You bet!

"I'm actually super excited! I'm very excited to be on TikTok! I get to meet new people!" Christine screamed in the footage, adding:

"For a long time, I felt like I'm too old to be on TikTok. I'm 50."

Is Christine joining this platform just to have fun? To further her career? Or to maybe even meet a new person who could potentially be a significant other?

For his part, meanwhile, Paedon has been extremely outspoken of late, touching on a number of topics related to the Sister Wives universe -- including what led to his mother's decision to leave his father.

“Mom found out that Dad found the woman [Robyn] that he loves and is supposed to be with," Paedon recently said on Instagram Live, taking us back to quite a long time ago.

"Mom got upset, Mom moved on, but five years later Mom moved on,” he emphasized.

Literally, Paedon means.

Continued Kody and Christine's son, hammering home the role Robyn played in this split:

“Mom’s known for a long time that Dad loves Robyn. Dad loved Mom, but it’s not the same anymore.

"So Mom’s like, ‘OK, that’s what it is.’

"And then several years later, Mom’s like, ‘You know what? I am done with this, deuces!'”

Deuces, indeed.

Paedon went on to say that he isn't mad at Kody or Robyn for simply falling for each other -- and that he doesn't blame Christine for finally going off on her own, either.

“Mom is happier now,” Brown also told Us Weekly last month, adding of the mother of six, who now residences once again in Utah:

“She is now minutes away from her two oldest daughters.

"And eventually, in the future, maybe more children will move up there.”