Meghan Markle's "Victims" to Come Forward In New Book: She "Trampled" Everyone to Get to the Top!

Meghan Markle's rags-to-riches tale has inspired millions, and the Duchess' refusal to kowtow to her overbearing in-laws has earned her a legion of loyal fans the world over.

Of course, Meghan has also attracted the contempt of an army of critics who appear to be motivated by nothing other than jealousy of her success.

Recent weeks have emboldened this bunch, as they've felt compelled to decry Meghan and Prince Harry's recent victories and celebrate the couple's losses.

The haters have gloried in the news that Meghan's Netflix show was canceled, even though the decision seemed to have everything to do with the company's internal problems and nothing to do with Meghan.

These same people were horrified by the news that Meghan and Harry were invited to next month's Platinum Jubilee after mending fences with the Queen during a recent visit to London.

They had apparently hoped that Elizabeth would stay mad at the Sussexes forever and die without ever making peace with her grandson.

This is the sort of mentality we're dealing with here.

Anyway, there's a whole cottage industry built up around slandering Meghan, and the latest to attempt to cash in on it is a British author named Tom Bower.

It's tough to top the insults that have already been hurled at Meghan by previous muckrakers, but Bower promises that his upcoming biography will contain plenty of salacious new info.

"It is a story, an untold story. I have found out things which are really quite extraordinary about her," Bower said of his book in a recent interview with GB News, via The Daily Mail.

"And I think that the public perception of her will be either confirmed or outraged, or in any case, it'll be a great surprise," he continued.

"It has turned out to be…a very, very hard slog because people were pretty reluctant to speak and she and her lawyers had done very well to keep people silent, but I got through [to] enough."

Bower went on to allege that he interviewed several "victims" of Meghan's who were "trampled" by the Duchess on her way to the top.

"And it's a great story. It is an astonishing story of a woman who came from nothing and is now a world figure and has trampled on all those others on the way which is classic for the sort of people I always choose, whether it's a politician or a tycoon," he said.

"The victims are keen to talk and they have spoken. And it's a really gripping story."

Bower offered no specifics on how exactly Meghan victimized anyone by building an acting career and then marrying a prince, but we're sure he'd tell us to buy the book to find out.

Generally, the entire royal family frowns on gossipy tell-alls about any member of the extended Windsor clan, but we're sure the folks who are still in good standing with the Queen are excited about the possibility of a new release that might counter the bad press surrounding Harry's upcoming memoir.

Insiders say the Queen had hoped that her Jubilee festivities would offer an opportunity for these warring factions to make peace.

But something tells us that the bad blood between the Sussexes and the Cambridges won't be subsiding anytime soon.