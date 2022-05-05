Madison Cawthorn Responds to Naked Cousin-Humping Video: I Was Just Being Funny!

Like Marjorie Taylor Green, Lauren Boebert and so many other yahoos who were elected to posts in our federal government on the strength of like 400 votes from their goofiest neighbors, North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn has become a household name without ever sponsoring a bill or chairing a committee.

But while his MAGA chud colleagues might have gained notoriety by supporting an insurrection or heckling the president during the State of the Union, Cawthorn is making headlines for reasons that are much less likely to appeal to his base.

Last week, photos of Cawthorn wearing lingerie at what appeared to be some sort of sex club made the rounds on social media.

Obviously, that sort of controversy is a nigh-insurmountable obstacle for a politician currently fighting for re-election in a mostly rural, very conservative district ... and it was only the beginning of Cawthown's troubles.

On Wednesday, an opposition group that's currently campaigning against Cawthorn released a video that allegedly shows a naked Cawthorn in bed, vigorously thrusting his hips the direction of another man.

Several insiders have claimed that the other man is Cawthorn's cousin, but those reports have not been confirmed.

The footage is blurry and Cawthorn's face cannot be seen at any point.

In other words, most politicians would've made like Shaggy and offered up the old "it wasn't me" excuse.

But Cawthorn admitted that he was the one doing the thrusting.

He claims, however, that it was a just case of platonic male friends engaging in a bit of friendly roughhousing.

Naked, extremely aggressive roughhousing, but roughhousing, nonetheless.

"A new hit against me just dropped. Years ago, in this video, I was being crass with a friend, trying to be funny," Cawthorn tweeted on Wednesday.

"We were acting foolish, and joking. That's it. I'm NOT backing down," Cawthorn continued.

"I told you there would be a drip drip campaign. Blackmail won't win. We will."

This is the latest in a long line of scandals involving Cawthorn, who was recently cited for bringing a loaded handgun through a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at the Charlotte airport.

He was previously stopped by the TSA at Asheville Regional Airport, when an unloaded gun and were found in in Cawthorn's carry-on bag.

Cawthorn took a similar approach to the photos that appeared to show him dressed in drag at a party.

"This article is pushing a ludicrous narrative that I'm some kind of drag queen on the side, aside from being a congressman, and really this is just poor journalism," he said at the time.

Cawthorn noted that the photos were taken during a "goofy game on a cruise ship with my friends" and that his mother was in the crowd.

We guess that detail that was meant to make the whole thing sound less weird, but it may have had the opposite effect.

Cawthorn previously alleged that older members of Congress had invited him to orgies and offered him cocaine shortly after he arrived in Washington.

The 26-year-old congressman is currently locked in an eight-way primary race for the Republican nomination for his seat.

Early voting is already underway, with the election scheduled to take place on May 17.

Needless to say, Cawthorn's poll numbers have declined precipitously in recent weeks.