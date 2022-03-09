Briana DeJesus Reacts to Kailyn Lowry Lawsuit: Now That's White Privilege!

A new season of Teen Mom 2 is upon us, which means we'll finally get to see the ladies react to in real time to all the drama that unfolded on social media in recent months!

And folks, it's already been a very eventful year in the Teen Mom-iverse.

Back in July of 2021, Kailyn Lowry filed a lawsuit against Briana DeJesus for defamation of character.

The suit stems from a comment Bri made about Kail's tempestuous relationship with Chris Lopez, the father of Lowry's two youngest children.

In June, Bri alleged that Kail was declining to film Teen Mom 2 because she had been arrested for assaulting Lopez.

Lowry denied the claim, and to show how serious she was, she sued Briana for "assert[ing] that Lowry physically beat Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry's sons, and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez's mother."

Given the sensitive nature of the situation, it's not surprising that Bri declined to go into specifics on Tuesday night's episode.

But Bri did react to the suit on camera -- and not surprisingly, she wasn't thrilled with her co-star's actions!

"I recently said some things about a cast member online and last night she served me for it," DeJesus said in a voice-over.

"I just had to step away from work for a little bit. I'm waiting for a lawyer to call me. But Kailyn is trying to sue me for defamation of character," she later told a camera inside her car.

"I got summoned and I look at who's trying to summon me and I laughed. I guess you would call that white privilege, I don't know. I guess I would call her a Karen because that's what she is."

Bri went on to joke that Kail filed the suit so that she wouldn't bore viewers with another season in which she spends much of her screentime remodeling her kitchen.

"I'm f---ing annoyed at this point, but whatever, someone needs a storyline so I guess we're just gonna take it as it comes," DeJesus said.

Bri went on to deride the legal action as "some rich people s--t."

"I feel like now I'm like a rich bitch getting sued. This s--- is hilarious," she added.

"I'm not trying to spend all this money to fight something that can be handled out of the court system. This is something her and I can actually have a conversation and talk about, as two grown f---ing adults," Bri continued.

"But whatever, thanks Kailyn!"

As for Kail's claim that Briana slept with Chris Lopez, DeJesus says it has no basis in reality.

"We speak sometimes on Instagram, he'll write on my Story or I'll write on his. He asked for my number, I gave it to him," she explained to her sister.

"Why are you doing that? To get back at her? It will cause drama with her," Brittany DeJesus shot back.

"You have enough drama with this bitch, you don't need anymore."

For her part, Kail explained that she felt the need to sue Briana in order to send an "important" message.

"This Briana lawsuit is the first lawsuit that I've ever been this knees-deep into," she said.

"I'm honestly tired of untrue things being said. I can't tell you, I've done so much s--t in my life -- by s--t I mean the mistakes that I've made, things that I've done that are morally wrong and unethical -- the things that I have done right, don't s---t on them," Kail continued.

"Don't s--t on them. I'm not gonna take accountability for things I didn't do."

One thing Kail was not interested in talking about on camera was her relationship with Chris Lopez.

When a producer inquired about Lopez, Lowry informed him that Chris is "not up for conversation, ever."

She went on to explain that she stands by her allegation that Lopez is a deadbeat dad who never sees his kids.

"I have them 90% of the time. And it's hard because there isn't the involvement that the other dads have," she explained.

"We try as much as possible to do third-party pass-offs. I really don't like to, we don't like to interact with each other and it's unnecessary."

Kail went on to explain that she's having similar issues with her first baby daddy, Jo Rivera:

"It's not great at all. If I go to Jo with an issue that I have, I feel like I'm being respectful and calm about it and I feel like I get insults back," she said.

"I don't react to things the same way, I don't feel the same way about things but I still get treated like I'm the Kail from years ago."

Lowry, of course, has also had issues with Javi Marroquin over the years.

We won't go so far as to point out that she's the common denominator in all these beefs, and she might want to engage in a bit of self-reflection.

But that sounds like an observation that Briana might make!