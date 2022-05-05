Jinger Duggar Looks Sad, Very Troubled in Disturbing New Photo

Jinger Duggar has once again given fans cause for concern.

Not by doing anything in particular.

Just by basically being herself.

The former reality star has simply posed for a number of photos of late, often smiliing and seemingly trying to look as chipper as possible... and yet.

And yet social media followers have frequently commented on just how thin Jinger looks in these pictures.

They've pointed to a couple recent snapshots of Duggar when making these remarks -- and they've been basing these remarks on at least some kind of evidence from the past.

Jinger, you may recall, previously touched on her struggles with eating when she was younger, opening up about body image and starvation in "The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God," the book she co-authored with her spouse, Jeremy.

Duggar recalled in this memoir an "awkward phase" she went through as a pre-teenager, and how she believed the changes her body were going through were unacceptable.

"I hated the way I looked," she writes in the book.

"I was convinced I was fat and getting fatter by the day. I’m so ugly, I scolded my reflection. I need to do something about this. I need to be skinny.

This is horrible.

And it's sadly a feeling to which millions of young women can likely relate.

On Easter, Jinger uploaded the photo immediately above.

It was meant with extreme worry from many fans online, many of whom also took a glance at a photo of the same star that Jinger posted to Instagram on Sunday.

We shared the photo at the outset of this article.

As you can see, it features Jinger leaning in close to her husband while wearing a jean jacket, half of her hair pulled back behind her ears.

A handful of fans praised the reality stars for the "beautiful" image, with one person commenting:

"You look great guys!

"With all you'd been through, you had looked completely drained... now you are looking refreshed. I hope that means you have found d something far more positive to focus on!"

Others, however? They saw something else in this picture.

"Hope you are happy, Jinger," said one followers. "Sometimes I see a sadness in your eyes."

That is quite the leap to make, of course.

It's dangerous to try and read someone's mood based on a single photo, let alone based on how someone's eyes look.

As mentioned before, though, these same fans can't help but recall what Jinger wrote in her autobiography about her self-esteem back iin the day.

"For me, the wrestling was with my weight and my body image, even though I was very in shape and I didn’t need to lose weight," she once told Us Weekly, looking back on her younge self.

“I felt like I needed to; as a 14-year-old girl, I was really wrestling with that.

“I think in this culture around us, there is so much talk about what true beauty is and what we’re defined by — if it’s by how we look, how we were raised or how popular we are, whatever those things may be.”

She's totally right.

We hope Jinger Duggar is doing okay.