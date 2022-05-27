Anna Duggar: Would She Ever Leave Josh... For Another Man?!?

How is this for some sad and delicious irony?

For many years, observers have remarked that Anna Duggar might as well be living in a prison... based on how trapped she has appeared to be in a loveless marriage, relying on her in-laws for housing and money, while being essentially forced to churn out babies every other year.

And now?

Her husband, Josh Duggar, is headed to an actual federal prison.

Josh Duggar was sentenced to over 12 years behind bars on Wednesday, May 25.

Anna was inside of the courtroom when this decision came down, exiting the building quickly afterward and ignoring questions from reporters on the way to her car.

She has said scarcely anything at all in public ever since Josh was arrested in April 2021 for illegally downloading sexually graphic material of children under 12.

Various sources have claimed, however, that Anna believes her spouse is innocent -- while she seemed to make the same point on Instagram late last year, writing at one point "there"s more to the story" when it comes to Josh's arrest.

A jury of Duggar's peers disagreed with this claim when they unanimously convicted Josh on December 9 of child sex abuse, while a federal judge on Wednesday labeled Josh's actions as "the sickest of the sick."

Will this message get through to Anna?

Might she actually get up the nerve now to walk away from her unhealthy, and potentially dangerous, marriage?

No, an insider tells In Touch Weekly.

We've heard for over a year now that Anna has no plans to divorce Josh, while a new report from the aforementioned tabloid alleges there's interest in courting Anna by unnamed men around Arkansas.

But the interest is not reciprocated.

“She’s not the type to look for or even consider starting a new life with another man, but there are plenty of upstanding, religious men in the church who would appreciate and take care of a woman like Anna,” this insider says.

“There’s a lot of sympathy for her.”

Josh and Anna share seven kids, including a baby just born to them in October.

According to the ruling handed down at his sentencing, Josh will be banned from spending time alone with even his own underage kids for 20 years after his release.

And yet: Anna “doesn’t consider divorce” from Josh “an option," In Touch previously wrote, quoting a source who continued as follows:

“Some of her relatives want her to, but it goes against everything in her being."

Where will Anna go from here?

"She is relieved that it’s over," this same magazine reported on Thursday.

"Now comes the hard decision, whether to stay and wait for Josh to come out or start her life over without him.

"Some of her kids will be grown with possibly children of their own by the time their dad gets out.”

Absolutely crazy to think about, isn't it?

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar have supposedly offered Anna and all her kids a place to live... in their own home.

It's unclear whether she'll accept this offer.

But what options does Anna Duggar really have at this point?

“Everyone feels sympathy for Anna, she’s been living in a bad dream, and she needs a wake-up call,” the In Touch insider concluded on Thursday.

“I’ll tell you one thing though:

"Josh’s nightmare is about to get worse."