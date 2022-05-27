Amber Heard's "Lies Exposed to the World" By Johnny Depp Attorney?

After an intensely dramatic six weeks of testimony, the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial comes to a close today.

In the final week of the case, which has become something of a national obsession, both Depp and Heard returned to the stand to sum up the arguments of their respective sides.

Depp's testimony focused largely on the Heard's sexual assault claims, which he labeled "insane."

For her part, Heard testified about the "torture" she's endured both from Depp and his most ardent online supporters.

During cross-examination, Depp attorney Camille Vasquez dissected Heard's testimony throughout the case, pinpointing what she claimed are moments that serve as evidence of the actress' dishonesty.

"Your lies have been exposed to the world multiple times?" Vasquez asked Heard at one point.

"I haven't lied about anything," Heard replied.

At one point in her previous testimony, Heard referenced a rumor about Depp pushing Kate Moss down a flight of stairs during their relationship.

Earlier this week, Moss testified that Depp never pushed her or assaulted her in any way during their relationship.

"When you told this jury you punched Mr. Depp because you thought of Mr. Depp pushing Kate Moss down the stairs, you didn't expect Miss Moss to testify that never happened?" Vasquez asked Heard on Thursday.

"Incorrect, I knew how many people will come out of the woodwork to support Johnny," Heard shot back.

Heard defended her mistaken belief that Depp had shoved Heard, claiming that it was a popular rumor at the time.

"Everybody who was around in the 90s and early aughts knew that rumor. I had heard that rumor from multiple people," she said.

"Of course that's what flashed through my head when my violent husband not only swung for me but all of a sudden swung for my sister. Of course I thought of that," Heard continued.

"I did not expect her to show up or expect her to show up, it did not matter, it did not change what I thought on the stairs when I thought he was going to kill my sister."

Heard went on to imply that Moss and others who took the stand on Depp's behalf were merely swayed by his "power."

"I know how many people will come out and say whatever for him. That's his power," she told the court.

"That's why I wrote that op-ed. He is a very powerful man and people love currying favor with powerful men."

From there, Vasquez addressed Heard's decision to file for a restraining order against Depp in 2016.

Vasquez accused Heard of waiting until Depp was out of the country, as well as alerting the media, so that she would be able to control the narrative.

"You alerted TMZ you'd be filing?" Vasquez asked, referring to earlier testimony by former TMZ employee Morgan Tremaine.

"No I did not," Heard replied, insisting that she was mortified by the attention that her crumbling marriage.

"What survivor of domestic violence wants that?"

In her closing arguments this morning, Vasquez pointed out what she claims is evidence that Heard lied on the stand.

Vasquez noted that Heard has not donated her divorce settlement to charity, as she previously claimed she has.

Vasquez also referred to earlier testimony from Heard's acting coach who noted that Amber has "difficulty crying while she is acting."

"You saw it," Vasquez continued.

"Ms. Heard sobbing without tears while spinning elaborate, exaggerated, fantastical accounts of abuse and everything going through her mind almost a decade earlier while enduring this abuse," Vasquez said, adding:

"It was a performance."

Closing arguments are expected to wrap up today, with jury deliberations beginning as early as this afternoon.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.