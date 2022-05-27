Johnny Depp & Kate Moss: Rekindling Their Romance Amid Courtroom Drama?

After a grueling six weeks, the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial is set to come to a close this week.

The final days of the case have not been without their share of drama, as several high-profile witnesses took the stand, including Depp and Heard themselves, who both testified for the second time.

Also sworn in this week was modeling legend Kate Moss, who dated Depp from 1994 to 1998.

Earlier in the trial, Heard testified that she only struck Depp once during their relationship, and Moss was on her mind at the time.

Heard said that during an altercation near a staircase involving Depp and her sister, she recalled a rumor that Depp had shoved Moss down a flight of stairs during their relationship.

Moss took the stand this week and testified that Depp never pushed her or her abused her in any way during their time together.

“Johnny had left the room before I did, and there had been a rainstorm. And as I left the room, I slid down the stairs and hurt my back,” Moss told the court.

“I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me and I was in pain,” Moss testified.

“And [Depp] came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

Now, Moss likely testified for the reasons one usually takes the stand in a civil trial -- she received a subpoena and decided to comply with it.

But the internet being the internet, it wasn't long before a different theory emerged -- namely, that Moss took the stand because she's secretly in love with Depp.

“Why has Kate Moss decided to testify? Does she still love Johnny? I hope and think so,” one person tweeted, according to Page Six.

“I hope after this is over, Johnny realizes Kate was the one to marry as a life partner. I hope he phones her up and asks her out on dinner date,” another wrote.

“Johnny’s smile when Kate popped up on the screen? Y’all better get back together ’cause that cute,” a third tweeted.

Other fans fixated on Depp's reaction when Moss showed up a live video link.

“Can we talk about how Johnny’s face lit up after seeing her face on screen?” one asked.

"We all knew the truth. Did anyone notice how Johnny’s face lit up when he saw her? So sweet," another added.

Now, if you've spent any time on social media in recent weeks, you know that there are some very strong emotions surrounding this case.

Perhaps you're one of the millions who have been watching the testimony live for the past month and a half.

As a celebrity gossip site, we certainly won't shame you for that -- hell, we were right there with you!

But when a domestic abuse trial turns into a soap opera to the point that folks are "shipping" the various principal players, perhaps it's time to rein it in a bit.

Prior to fantasizing about Depp and Moss, fans speculated that Depp is dating Camille Vasquez, a member of his legal team.

Meanwhile, Heard has become one of the most hated people on the internet, as the #JusticeForJohnnyDepp crowd continues to assail her character.

Whatever the jury decides next week, you're likely to see some major outrage on Twitter, and a lot of people are sure to forget that this is an extraordinarily sad situation for everyone involved.

Deliberations are expected to begin today and resume Tuesday morning, following the Memorial Day holiday.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.