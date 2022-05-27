Josh Duggar: Banned from the Internet, Spending Time Alone with Children

Josh Duggar was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison this week.

For very understandable reasons, this impending stint behind bars has garnered national attention ever since the ruling came down.

But Duggar's punishment -- for illegally downloading sexually graphic material of kids under the age of 12 -- actually goes far beyond this.

As documented by our friends at The Ashley's Reality Roundup, Duggar will remain on probation for 20 years after he's released... and the terms of this probation are both strict and severe.

For starters, based on documents obtained by The Ashley in the wake of Duggar's sentencing on Wednesday, Josh is banned from spending ANY time alone with children.

Yes, this includes his own.

For the aforementioned two decades after his incarceration, Josh cannot be left unsupervised with anyone under the age of 18.

The judge in this case didn't make an exception for Josh's own sons and daughters, perhaps because Duggar previously admitted to molesting his sisters.

If Duggar is unsure if minors will be present somewhere that he wants to go, he must ask his probation officer prior to going.

“If there is a concern about the potential for inadvertent contact with a minor at a particular place, function, or event, then the Defendant shall get approval from the U.S. Probation Office before attending any such place, function, or event,” the order states.

It also sounds as if this probation officer has discretion in determining who can act as a supervisor for Josh.

Elsewhere, Josh is banned from viewing adult entertainment of any kind.

At the hearing, his defense team objected to this condition, The Ashley reports, but the objection was overruled.

Duggar is also banned from using any device with the Internet on it.

Josh may ask for exceptions to be made if he needs such a device for work -- but, even then, it can only be owned by his employer; used on the premises of his job; and he must allow the U.S. Probation Office to install “Internet-monitoring software” on this device.

Josh must pay for this software and agree that the device can be searched at any time.

At the request of Duggar's probation officer, Josh must submit to random polygraph tests to “ensure that he is in compliance with the requirements of his supervision or treatment program.

He must pay $50,000 in fines.

A payment schedule can be arranged, but the full amount must be paid off no later than one month prior to Josh’s release from jail.

“The Defendant must participate in a sex offense-specific treatment program," these papers also reads.

"The Defendant must pay for the costs of the program if financially able.”

Josh can be searched at any time.

This applies to his "residence, place of employment, vehicle, papers, computer, other electronic communication or data storage devices or media, and effects," as long as the probation officer has any respect to suspect Duggar has violated any of the conditions laid out here.

Duggar cannot use marijuana or obtain a medical marijuana card.

It's unclearr why this clause was put in, based on Josh's lack of drug history... but it's in there and it reads:

“The Defendant shall not purchase, possess, use, distribute, or administer marijuana or obtain or possess a medical marijuana card or prescription.

"If the Defendant is currently in possession of a medical marijuana card, he will turn it over immediately to the probation office.”

Duggar will soon be taken to a federal facility in Texas to begin serving his time.

Even with good behavior, he must spend a minimum of 85 percent of his sentence behind bars, which comes out to 10 years and six months.

His lawyers do plan to appeal.