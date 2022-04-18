The Duggars: Are They In the Midst of a Secret Baby Boom?

It was Easter on Sunday, a holiday that celebrates both Christianity and fertility.

In other words, it's the Duggar family's favorite day of the year.

If there's one thing that Jim Bob and company love nearly as much as Jesus, it's procreation.

So in the past, the Duggar patriarch and his wife, Michelle, have taken to Instagram on Easter Sunday in order to share their joy with fans.

But that didn't happen this year ...

In fact, the Duggars' official account hasn't posted anything in the past three weeks, a period of silence that would've been unheard of not long ago.

Of course, these days, the entire Duggar clan is keeping a lower profile as a result of Josh Duggar's conviction on child pornography charges.

That means they've been much quieter than usual on the subject of major developments within the family such as marriages and pregnancies.

Jim Bob and Michelle's most recent post has to do with the Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann's wedding, but even that got far less fanfare than it would've just a few years ago.

The same can be said of the two most recent Duggar pregnancy announcements:

Back in September of 2021, we learned that Katey Nakatsu and Jed Duggar are expecting their first child.

Katey's due date remains a mystery, but fans who have been keeping track expect her to give birth sometime in the next few weeks.

Last month, we learned that Jill Duggar is pregnant with her third child, and again, it seems that the expectant mother kept the news to herself for considerably longer than she would have under normal circumstances.

And Duggar watchers believe that there's much more pregnancy news to come.

Many believe that Lauren Swanson was sporting a baby bump at Jed and Katey's gender reveal party.

And there are those who are of the belief that Kendra was rocking a similar-sized bump at Jed and Hannah's wedding.

The last few months have also seen pregnancy rumors about Joy-Anna and Jessa Duggar, as well as John David's wife, Abbie Burnett.

If you're keeping score at home, that's a grand total of seven Duggar babies that could be entering the world before the end of 2022.

Adding to the speculation is a recent Reddit AMA, in which an anonymous friend of the family alleged that the Duggars are currently keeping a lid on several secret pregnancies.

"I’m gonna refrain from releasing medical information this time around, but I’m just gonna say y’all’s speculation and investigation is… very accurate," this person wrote in the r/DuggarSnark subreddit.

Interestingly, the friend claimed that the Duggars know all about the existence of the subreddit, which has long been a source of controversial commentary about the former Counting On clan.

"They know about this sub," the informant wrote.

"I’ve heard anna does her fair share of stalking on here. So, hi Anna!"

Yes, it seems that the wife of the disgraced Josh Duggar spends time in Reddit groups that are devoted to trash-talking her in-laws.

We certainly don't blame her!

Unfortunately, Anna hasn't had much to say about the current crop of rumors.

But we guess that makes sense -- she's just about the only Duggar woman who isn't currently rumored to be pregnant!