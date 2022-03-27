Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann Just Got Married on the "Perfect Day!"

For Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann, first came pre-arranged love.

On Saturday, meanwhile, came marriage.

Now, in just about nine months exactly we presume, will come a baby in a baby carriage.

Indeed:

​Duggar and Wissmann went ahead and got married on March 26, at First Baptist Church in Plattsmouth, Nebraska... prior to celebrating their union with a reception at Lilac Hill Wedding & Event Center.

“Today was a perfect day, as we stood before our family and friends and committed our lives to each other,” Jeremiah and Hannah told Us Weekly, adding shortly after exchaning vows:

“It was such a beautiful culmination of so many prayers, dreams & desires!

Duggar and his brand new bride confirmed they were courting just this past October.

A couple months later, they told Instagram followers they were engaged via a message that read as follows:

“She said YES!!!!

Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you.

"I love you!!”

After becoming husband and wife, the impending parents concluded to the aforementioned tabloid:

"As we’ve seen God’s gracious hand in bringing our lives together, we are excited to see how He will continue to direct our paths.

"We are looking forward to sharing our married journey with you.

"Thank you for sharing our joy!”

According to onlookers and insiders, Wissmann wore a wedding dress by Renee’s Bridal, who has designed bridal gowns for all of the Duggar brides through the years.

Photographer Emily Mitton snapped the first official pictures of the newlyweds.

The pair, who kissed for the first time at the conclusion of this ceremony and who picked up their marriage license last week, had been eagerly looking forward to their nuptials.

Partly because it means holding hands for the first-time ever, we'd have to imagine.

“When all of my sisters were in town we were able to do an overnight getaway/bachelorette party,” Wissmann captioned an Instagram slideshow last month.

“It was seriously the most wonderful time!! Family and friendships are a gift that I treasure so much.

"I’ve loved the time with my sisters and have loved building relationships with Jer’s sisters!

"They’re amazing and I have learned so much from each one of them!!"

A few weeks after going public with their romance, Wissmann followed her script perfectly, gushing over her now-husband with this social media message:

“All my life You have been faithful, All my life You have been so, so good with every breath that I am able, I will sing of the goodness of God.

"From a heart overflowing with gratitude, Happy Thanksgiving to each one of you!!”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum is the latest Duggar son/daughhter to tie the knot.

His twin brother, Jedidiah Duggar, wed Katey Nakatsu about a year ago.

“For a long time, I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey,” Jedidiah wrote on Instagram in April 2021, along with the some wedding photos.

“We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing!