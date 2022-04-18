Janelle Brown: Uh-Oh, My Son is Starting to Act Like Kody!

Janelle Brown just indirectly insulted her own son.

Big time.

Over the weekend, the 24-year old shared a photo of steaks on a grill and wrote as a caption to the photograph:

“First time grilling. And just like that I became a 40-year-old man."

The Sister Wives cast member then went ahead and reposted this snapshot, aiming for humor in her response by writing:

“Is Garrison becoming his parents?

"They say it happens when you buy a house."

One of Janelle and Kody’s six kids, Garrison recently became a first-time homeowner after leaving his family home late last year amid ongoing drama with his father over his COVID-19 protocols.

According to property records, Garrison purchased a $329,000, four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Arizona just over three months ago.

He did just as TLC viewers witnessed he and his brother blowing up at their dad for the way he talked to them and treated them during the first few months of the pandemic.

“Several of [Kody’s] children are at odds with him because of the ways his [COVID-19] rules went down,” Janelle said on a Sister Wives Season 16 episode of her son’s strained relationship with his dad.

“[We’re] not good. Not talking,” Kody said of sons Gabe and Garrison (pictured below) at the time. “It’s like one of those relationships where we’ve gotta do a lot of work.”

Added Kody on the February tell-all special of the series:

“I make rules, you guys abide by them. I understand that these two needed their social lives.

"I totally get it. But in this case, COVID is different.

"It changed everything for everybody, and they want it all to be the same.”

For his part, Garrison previously said (on an episode filmed way back in November 2020) that Kody was acting like "a child" and that he needed to "figure out how not to tear apart his family over something so stupid."

We'd have to therefore imagine that he didn't like his mother's comparison in the photo above.

Yes, Janelle was kidding about Garrison turning into his parents.

There's just been very little to laugh about these days when it comes to Kody and his children.

Last weekend, meanwhile, Garrison turned 24.

“Celebrated Garrison’s birthday over the weekend,” Janelle wrote via Instagram on April 14.

“Apparently they have these super detailed Lego sets for older kids/kids at heart/collectors/anyone with enough patience. So, we got together and gave him one,” she added alongside a photo of her son holding a giant Star Wars Lego kit.

“I secretly think his brothers are all jealous. Legos were the toy of choice growing up at our house.”

Kody, meanwhile?

He had the same public reaction to Garrison's birthday as he just had to daughter Truely's birthday.

Which is the say the following:

He said nothing at all.