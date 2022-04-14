Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: We're Praying for a Miracle Baby!

Towards the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney was totally disillusioned with the show.

Not so on The Kardashians, where viewers will follow plenty of Kourtney's drama. We saw some of that on the premiere.

This first season promises to follow Kourtney and Travis Barker on their IVF journey.

Kourtney knows that this would be a geriatric pregnancy if it happens at all, but the two are praying for a miracle.

An inside source spoke to Us Weekly about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's approach to trying to get pregnant.

The insider affirmed that Kourtney is taking the process "seriously."

The source added that “Travis is fully supporting her every step of the way."

The insider emphasized that Kourtney and Travis were already "very close" before beginning the IVF process.

“The journey just affirmed their bond and love for each other," the source characterized.

Though they are both parents already, Kourtney and Travis are both aware that things could be different this time -- particularly for Kourt.

Based upon her experience as a mother of three, Kourtney knows that she "loves being pregnant."

However, she last gave birth seven years ago, and knows that this time could be more of a challenge in several ways.

“She feels like she’s almost at the cut-off age of having kids," the insider explained, "so this is almost like her last chance."

“They’re praying for a miracle," the source shared of Kourtney and Travis.

The two faced some hurdles early on during the IVF process.

Despite that, she opted to share this "incredibly special" part of her life with viewers.

“Her relationship with Travis was filmed," the insider pointed out, "so it was important for her to also share her pregnancy journey."

The source affirmed: “They’re very committed to each other and raising their kids as a blended family."

"But," the insider added, they "are hoping to have a child together.”

Kourtney would "love" to have a baby with Travis, "especially since they’re going to get married and will soon officially be husband and wife."

As we all witnessed for ourselves earlier this month, Kourtney and Travis had a "trial run" in Vegas.

Most people assume that they impulsively tried to get married, believed themselves to be lawfully wedded, and only later realized that they lacked the necessary paperwork.

Travis and Kourtney's kids are said to be "just as excited about the possibility of having another sibling" as their respective parents.

There will be a sizable age gap in both families, especially for Travis' kids, who are both teenagers.

Even if Kourtney gave birth today, Reign Disick would still be a full seven years older than the wee Kardashian-Barker baby.

According to the insider, both Landon and Alabama Barker "just want their father to be happy.

To that end, the two teens "fully support whatever makes him happy."

They are also "close" with Kourtney's family, and Alabama in particular has been bonding with Kourtney.

Kourtney's designs on having a Barker Baby were widely reported for months before being confirmed relatively recently.

In typical Kar-Jenner fashion, they wanted to save some revelations for The Kardashians, and others for the promotion of the series.

Now that the new show has made its Hulu premiere, longtime viewers can resume their nonstop avalanche of Kardashian insights.