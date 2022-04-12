Kourtney Kardashian Reacts to "Despicable" Scott Disick Shade on The Kardashians Premiere

Late last summer, long before Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were almost-marrying in Vegas, they were packing on the PDA.

Infamously, this led Kourtney's bitter ex, Scott Disick, to make a total fool of himself, griping about her in Younes Bendjima's DMs.

Younes exposed Scott, humiliating him by showing his true attitude to the world.

On the premiere of The Kardashians, viewers will see how Kourtney reacted to this behind the scenes.

It is reported that, in the premiere episode of The Kardashians (which we can all see on April 14 on Hulu), Kourtney receives an apology.

Viewers will watch as Scott Disick's text and accompanying screenshot makes its way to Kourtney.

It's an apology ... but she's in no rush to forgive her ex for being salty and messy.

"This is despicable," Kourtney writes back to Scott in the episode.

She's not wrong.

Scott didn't just humiliate himself and lose out on his romance with Amelia Hamlin. He also made things weird with Kourtney.

Scott and Kourtney share three children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Reports said that the two were secretly clashing after Scott made a fool of himself, even as they were putting on a nice show for their children.

Clearly, The Kardashians seems to be confirming those reports.

So what happened, exactly?

In August of 2021, Kourtney and Travis were having a lovely time, packing on the PDA and being photographed while doing so.

They weren't yet engaged, but they were happy -- but Scott was not.

Scott sent a photo to Younes Bendjima, Kourtney's other ex.

Hoping to find a sympathetic ear with the French model, he complained about "this chick."

Between the bitter sentiment and the misogynistic language, Younes was not exactly Team Scott.

Younes' response wasn't just to rebuff Scott, but to plaster his DMs across social media.

The whole world saw Scott's juvenile gripes.

Amelia dumped him (finally!), but it looks like this show is going to give us our first real insight into Kourtney's semi-private response.

There will be more, of course, that should give Scott plenty of more reasons to be super cranky that his ex is happy.

Kourtney's engagement appears to have been filmed for the show -- by which we mean the proposal itself.

Additionally, her quest with Travis Barker to potentially grow their family by having a baby will be documented.

You may have noticed that our tone here is not terribly sympathetic towards Scott, and you're right!

Several years ago, Scott's downward spiral -- when he was boning every 19-year-old model he could find and reportedly drinking excessively -- one could almost understand.

At that time, the guy had probably only just accepted that he had missed out on being with the love of his life due to some dumb mistakes that he had made.

But now? We're swiftly approaching a decade since he and Kourtney broke up.

At some point, he needs to stop acting like he's the age of the girls he dates and start being a grownup.

He and Kourtney are co-parents. They will always be family. But if he can't be happy for her, he'll only make himself miserable.