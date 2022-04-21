Janelle Brown Celebrates with Christine Brown, Sticks It To Kody

Christine Brown turned 50 years old on Monday, April 18.

To no one's surprise, former spiritual spouse Kody Brown didn't relay any sort of message to the mother of six... not after she announced in November that she was leaving their one-sided marriage.

Perhaps to Kody's surprise, however?

Take a look at who enjoyed the special party thrown in honor of Christine this week:

Yup. That's Janelle Brown.

"Thanks @christine_brownsw for inviting Savanah and I to your 50th birthday party/1920s Murder Mystery party," Janelle captioned this snapshot from the gathering, adding:

"What a blast. And yes, like you, I'm addicted to these.

"SO MUCH FUN! Let's do it again soon!"

Christine previously shared images of her own of the event, including one of her in a decadent flapper outfit.

In her caption, she gushed over the concept of the party, while explaining it to followers:

"I hosted a 1920's themed Murder Mystery dinner party and it was AMAZING!

"The costumes, the conversations, the accusations, all of it! We may be addicted to them now! #murdermystery #1920s#themedbirthday #themedparty."

As detailed on numerous occasions, Christine and Janelle have remained close in the wake of the former's decision to walk away from Kody and move back to her native state of Utah.

The polygamists work together, for example, helping one another promote a shady weight loss supplement.

They also vacationed together to Disney World just about a month ago.

Based on this friendship, and based on the tension viewers witnessed between Janelle and Kody on Sister Wives Season 16, it's been hard not to wonder whether Janelle will soon follow Christine out the door.

Remember:

She told Kody to f-ck off last year.

And Kody admitted (on the show's recent one-on-one special) that he wasn't exactly in love wiith Janelle any longer.

"We're not in sync," Kody said of Janelle on the unique episode. "We don't partner really well but we actually just are able to have a marriage that's, if you will, lower in attachment."

Lower in attachment.

Sounds like bliss, doesn't it?

"I don't even know. We're good friends, we get along well," Kody added at the time. "It's more of a, like, just a committed relationship."

Again, talk about a glowing review of this so-called romance, huh?!?

Back in January, an insider spoke to Us Weekly and honed in on both Janelle's troubled/non-existent connection to Kody and her friendship with Christine.

Referring to a comment Janelle made on Season 16 about questioning polygamy and her ongoing marriage, this source told the tabloid:

“Janelle meant it when [she] said she would leave Kody.

"It’s going to happen.”

Is it really, though?

Janelle only just posted a video of herself and her son at Coyote Pass, praising the property and making it sound as if she has plans to live there someday.

“I’ve had to really think. My children are almost grown and there’s not a huge necessity anymore to stay. It was a wonderful way to raise children,” Janellle told the cameras on the January 16 episode of Sister Wives of life within a plural marriage.

“With Kody and I right now, our relationship is pretty strained. And you know, it’s easy to walk away.”

Kody exchanged vows with Janelle in 1993.

Not in the legal sense, however.

“She sees how happy Christine is now that she’s ‘free’ from Kody and is strongly considering separating from him too,” Us Weekly added in its aforementioned report.

“Christine and Janelle are very close and they have conversations about it.”