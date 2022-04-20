Christine Brown Goes Glam on Milestone Birthday, Parties Hard Without Kody

Out of sight.

Out of mind.

In total and complete celebratory mode.

On Monday, Christine Brown turned the big 5-0, throwing it down on her own behalf via a fancy party that included many of her friends, family members and loved ones -- with the clear and understandable exception of Kody Brown.

He isn't exactly a loved one any longer, is he?

"I hosted a 1920’s themed Murder Mystery dinner party and it was AMAZING!" wrote the mother of six to the fun photos above and below, adding:

"The costumes, the conversations, the accusations, all of it! We may be addicted to them now! #murdermystery #1920s #themedbirthday #themedparty."

Christine, of course, moved back to her native state of Utah late last year.

Following a tumultuous year of marriage -- as documented on Sister Wives Season 16 -- that featured Christine and Kody clashing over the latter's strict COVID-19 rules and regulations, Christine turned into a badass bitch.

She gathered all of her strength and courage and announced on November 2, 2021:

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

"At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

Daughter Ysbael (pictured, also in 1920s garb) was on hand to help her mom celebrate this week, writing as a tribute on Instagram:

Happy birthday to my mommy. thank you for everything you are because everything you are is everything that i want to be. you are the most incredible human to have walked this earth and i strive everyday to have a heart life yours.

The woman you show up as today is the most beautiful woman in the world and i’m so grateful to have you in this life.

The greatest privilege and honor i’ll ever have is having you as my mom.

Kody did not say anything in public about his former sister wife turning 50.

He didn't say anything in public last week when daughter Truely turned 12, either.

Heck, Kody has scarcely said anything at all since the latest Sister Wives season wrapped up, while fans wonder whether or not he'll try to replace Christine with a new member of his polygamous household.

Good luck finding someone who wants to marry you, though, dude!

Said Kody after Christine confirmed she was done with their one-sided relationship:

"Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. Wee enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her.

"Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."

The exes share son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12.

In the months since the couple's split, Christine has expressed nothing but happiness over her decision.

“Kody and I are divorced,” Christine said in February on the Sister Wives tell-all special.

Speaking to the host of the episode, Brown added:

“We’re completely separate. We’re just gonna be friends, eventually. I just realized I had to make a decision for my heart, and my heart was done being broken. And it felt, well, freeing."