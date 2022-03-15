Christine and Janelle Brown Visit Disney World, Likely Gossip About Kody

They may be sister wives no more...

... but Christine and Janelle Brown remain very good friends.

The reality stars jetted down to Disney World this week, taking a trip to this beloved tourist destination with members of their immediate family.

"Loving this vacation! Truely bought me my Maleficent ears! I’ve been wanting them for years! And they actually smiled and posed for a photo!" wrote Christine as a caption to the following photo.

She added the hashtags #blessed #momlife #vacation.

Janelle, meanwhile, uploaded a snapshot of the "Disney fun" she was having on her Instagram Story.

In her picture, she's accompanied by her daughter, Maddie Brown Brush, son-in-law Caleb Brush and the pair's two kids.

In a separate post, Janelle explained that she was in the Orlando area for "a Plexus Leadership Retreat."

"Best part? Maddie and Christine and several of the kids joining me," the TLC personality wrote alongside a photo of her granddaughter Evie with Christine's daughter Ysabel, adding:

"Yesterday we spent some time at the pool.

"I just loved this shot of Evie and Ysabel."

Christine and Janelle, course, previously shared husband Kody Brown through their polygamous marital arrangement.

However, Christine announced her separation from the 52-year-old last November -- and hasn't looked back since.

"Kody and I are divorced. We're completely separate," Christine said during the show's Season tell-all special this winter.

"We're just going to be friends, eventually. I just realized I had to make a decision for my heart and my heart was done being broken. It felt ... freeing."

Christine added on air that she's "done pretending" that everything is just fine and dandy between spiritual spouses.

"I've been showing the kids that everything's fine, I've been showing everybody that everything's fine. And I can't pretend anymore," she said.

For Kody's part, he explained as best he could on this same special:

"We had this experience and that's over and [now she can] have a good life and be well, be happy. But I'm still in a grieving process now."

As for Janelle?

She sounds very committed to Kody.

This, despite Kody being unable to say that he loves her during the Season 16 reunion.

This, also despite Janelle cursing Kody off at one point last year and despite how close she remains to Christine.

The pair promote the same weight loss supplment together and, according to Janelle herself, she's found herself questioning the concept of a plural marriage at times.

"I've caught myself in the last few weeks really reflecting and being like, 'Okay, look: do I still choose plural marriage?'" Janelle wondered out loud on an episode earlier this year.

"Yeah, I still choose it, but I've had to have that conscious decision with myself."

A source spoke to Us Weekly a short while later.

“Janelle meant it when [she] said she would leave Kody,” an insider supposedly told the aforementioned tabloid in February. “It’s going to happen.”

“She sees how happy Christine is now that she’s ‘free’ from Kody and is strongly considering separating from him too,” Us Weekly added in its report.

“Christine and Janelle are very close and they have conversations about it.”

Makes you wonder what these pals talked about this week, doesn't it?