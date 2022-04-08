Chris Larangeira May Have Cheated on Angelina Pivarnick with This Transgender Model

We have an update on the failed marriage of Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira.

It's a doozy of an update, too.

Back in January, several months after the Jersey Shore cast member called off her divorce from Larangeira, we learned that Chris has gone ahead and filed the necessary paperwork to end his marriage.

He cited "irreconcilable differences" in the process.

A short time later, speculation spread that Pivarnick had been committing infidelity for two years.

And this may very well be the case.

However, a transgender model and activist named Jazyln Rose told The Sun this week that she and the MTV personality's spouse first struck up contact in July 2021.

She claims they later slept together in Miami.

Jazyln alleged Chris reached out to her over Instagram, telling her last summer that she was "beautiful."

She said she responded right away as follows: "Oh thank you, I'm transgender."

"I love that," Larangeira supposedly replied.

From there, Rose claimed that the reality star first opened up to her about his own history of sexual experiences.

"When I told him I was trans he said it was not a problem for him, and he had been with a trans woman a long time ago in New York when he was younger, like around 20," Rose told The Sun.

Jazyln didn't know who Larangeira was when the pair started talking over social media.

"I didn't know he was still married. I would always ask him. 'Why are you still with her? Like, why are you posting photos with her if you're not married to her?'" Rose continued.

"He would deny it to me, and he would lie to me like he would lie to her. It was just crazy."

It didn't take long, this 23-year old went on, for her and Chris to starttalking, texting, video chatting and sexting over the phone.

By November 2021, Jazlyn said they were FaceTiming and texting frequently.

As you can see below, Rose even shared screen shots of herself and Larangeira speaking in this manner.

On New Years Day, Chris reportedly shared photos with Jazlyn of a bare rear end... as well as photo of himself with Angelina's cat, Gino.

Finally, on March 11, Rose and Larangeira got it on.

"Chris and I went into a room and we had sex," Jazlyn claims, adding of their time at an AirBnB.

"He stayed over until around 11am at checkout. He had to go get breakfast with his friends, and it was checkout for us there -- and I went to a hotel."

Rose ended her interview by alleging Larangeira threatened herr and she has since blocked his number.

For her part, Angelina has been accused of cheating on Chris with a man named Joe Tarallo from Old Bridge, New Jersey; and also with Mexican reality star Luis Caballero.

"[Chris] had known about Joe from Old Bridge, but thought she was now loyal and dedicated to working on their marriage,” a source close to Larangeira told The Sun late last month.

When Chris found out about Luis, "he was heartbroken," this person added.

Larangeira has since moved out of the home he shared with Angelina and is living in Staten Island.