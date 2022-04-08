Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre: Are They Still Together Ahead of 90 Day Fiance Season 9?

Last year, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers were not exactly shocked to learn that Ariela and Biniyam are married.

The extremely polarizing couple are returning for 90 Day Fiance Season 9, this time filming in the United States.

But a number of social media hints have suggested that they've split since then, and a recent post has followers more convinced than ever.

It wouldn't be the first time that a couple made it multiple seasons only to break up after getting married. Have they?

Ariela Weinberg celebrated Biniyam Shibre on his birthday this week.

"Happy Birthday to the most adventurous, charismatic, fun, talented, sensitive, and weird dude around… Biniyam Shibre!" she wrote.

"But seriously… you are a great father," Ari praised.

"You always do your best to make other people around you happy," Ariela described.

"And," she expressed, "I appreciate that kindness."

Referring to their young son, Ariela wrote: "Avi loves you so much."

"Keep on shining," Ariela encouraged Biniyam.

"The USA is looking good on you," she appraised, acknowledging his U.S. residency.

"But you’d fit in anywhere!" Ariela praised.

"Here’s to another wonderful year on this planet," Ariela cheered.

She concluded: "You are so loved by so many people!"

That's very sweet ... but not everyone is convinced that it's anything other than a false flag from one co-parent to another.

"She never posts pictures with him anymore. Ever," one commenter observed.

Another speculated that the two might be "separated or divorced."

Another pierced the possible subtext of Ariela's tribute, asking "But do YOU love him Ari??" after reading her "impersonal" tribute.

It may sound like people are reading too much into things from one single post, and you'd be right.

But this comes after an extended period of Ariela and Biniyam showing up in separate photos ... often on separate continents.

In fact, pics have shown Ari in Ethiopia, while Biniyam has appeared in pics in New York, often hanging out with Ariela's family.

That much can be explained, as Ariela has apparently been traveling in Ethiopia in light of the country's unrest.

(Civil unrest can rise and fall; there was a time when their family stayed out of Ethiopia in order to avoid the conflict altogether)

While we may not understand Ariela's decision to return to the country (or many of her other choices), we can certainly respect her altruism.

Honestly, there could be a simpler explanation for the relative ambiguity of Ariela and Biniyam's social media activity: they are under contract.

Yes, the world knows that they are married -- this was all confirmed late last year.

However, marriage doesn't mean that they won't break up, so beyond obvious things like birthday tributes, it makes good sense for them to keep fans guessing ahead of Season 9.

Season 9 premieres later this month, marking this couple's third season in the franchise.

They're moving on from The Other Way to the flagship 90 Day Fiance series.

And while the trailer showed things looking explosive for them, that is nothing new.

How polarizing are these two?

To cite a personal example, I have been to one large gathering since the pandemic began, it was a wedding, and even there, I found myself in a conversation about Ariela and Biniyam.

Everyone has an opinion on these two, and the "magic" of polarizing stars is that people can watch the same show and come away with totally different stances and opinions.

Ariela and Biniyam love each other, are connected through their son.

But are also flawed people whose choices are sometimes inexplicable.

They have different relatives, different religions, and different levels of respect for those respective relatives and religions. It's a lot.