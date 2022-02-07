Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira: The Divorce is Back On!

It is -- seemingly, finally, at long and final last -- all over for Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira.

For real this time.

We're pretty certain.

According to The Sun, Larangeira filed to divorce the Jersey Shore star last month, citing "irreconcilable differences" in paperwork he submitted on January 22.

This latest divorce filing comes just over a year after Pivarnick herself filed in January 2021... before the case was eventually dismissed in September.

A bulk of the latest Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season has focused on Angelina's marital concerns, with Pivarnick openly admitted on the January return episode that she and her husband never smush.

Which is to say:

There's no intimacy in their marriage.

"It's like, we'll fight and then whoever starts the fight won't want to bang," she told Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Cortese on this winter premiere, addong:

"So he don't want to bang, I don't want to bang, no one wants to bang."

There have been rumors of both sides here cheating on the other, too.

Last summer, MTV viewers learned that Angelina had kicked Chris out of their house amid speculation that he was sleeping around behind her back.

Then, however, on a subsequent installment of this reality show, someone text messaged The Situation's wife and said she spotted Pivarnick going into another man's residence.

Said Angelina to her pals on air last yearr:

"I'm not perfect by any means. I'm not the most perfect wife ever. I yell at him, I'll belittle him sometimes. I feel like we're both wrong.

"But see how I'm admitting it to you? He won't ever admit that he's wrong."

During a confessional that also aired in 2021, Pivarnick hammered home the point that she never hits a home run with her spouse.

"Our sex life is nonexistent at this point and honestly, I don't know if we can get the spark back in our relationship. And that's not a good thing."

On a more recent episode of the program, Pivarnick said she was considering freezing her eggs, but told Cortese and Snooki" Polizzi she was "scared" to have kids.

"Listen, don't get it twisted people — I'm not old as sh-t," Angelina told the camera.

"I'm the fountain of youth over here, hashtag filler hashtag botox, but my biological clock is ticking."

Pivarnick and Larangeira, meanwhile, also tried some couples therapy.

But it didn't solve their issues.

"Things are really f-cked up between Chris and I right now," she said at one point on an episode.

"And I'm kind of like, what the f-ck do I do? This is a really big decision to make, if I'm going to stay or leave my marriage."

In the end, Chris appears to have made the decision for her.

Larangeira and Pivarnick started dating in 2016.

He later proposed to Angelina in 2018 (marking her third engagement) and the couple exchanged vows in a televised wedding in 2019.

This wedding included a controversial toast from costars Snooki, JWoww and Cortese ... which later played out on MTV.

When the episode aired, Pivarnick recalled her husband being “distraught” in the moment.