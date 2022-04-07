Caitlyn Jenner: Pete Davidson Is the Perfect Guy For Kim!

Kanye, if you're reading this, we encourage you to stop right now for the sake of your own mental health!

Your obsession with Pete Davidson clearly knows no bounds, and this story will only make you hate the guy even more.

In your mind, Davidson has already taken so much from you -- your wife, your kids, your reputation as a guy who would never stalk and harass the mother of his children.

So we worry about what might happen, Kanye, when you find out that your only MAGA ally within the Kard clan has officially sided with Pete!

Yes, we already knew that Pete won over Kris Jenner shortly after he and Kim started dating.

And we know what Pete met Kim's kids last week -- predictably, they seem quite taken with the lovable goofball, as well.

But now, in an unexpected twist that's sure to devastate what little remains of Kanye's self-esteem, it appears that Caitlyn Jenner is also a fan of Davidson's.

The former olympian and gubernatorial candidate was asked about her feelings toward Pete in a recent podcast interviews.

Likely to Ye's chagrin, Caitlyn had nothing but good things to say about the SNL star.

“To be honest with you, he seemed like a very nice guy,” she said on the podcast.

“But the best part was Kim seemed so happy and that’s my number one concern.”

Sure, it might not be the most ringing endorsement in the world, but if our memory serves us correctly, it's nicer than anything Caitlyn ever said about Kim's previous dude -- and they were married for six years!

Meanwhile, Kim met Pete's grandparents over the weekend, and it seems she made quite an impression on them.

She had previously met the comic's mother and sister, and apparently, Mama Davidson is hoping that Kim and Pete are in it for the long haul.

When the family most recently got together in Staten Island, Pete's mom reportedly asked Kim when she and Pete might get around to the business of making some babies.

“Pete was totally embarrassed that his mother went there, but this did open the door for them to have a conversation about the topic,” a source close to the situation tells Hollywood Life.

“They touched on it before but, because there was some truth to his mother Amy’s comment, it did cause a discussion to be had," the insider continues.

"Pete does want to have a kid one day, and Kim has not ruled out the possibility of having more children."

Kim is already a mother of four, but she's never stated publicly that she's through having children.

Of course, Kim and Pete have only been dating a few months, so they're probably not seriously discussing the possibility of having kids just yet.

But no matter what they decide or how long they stay together, the fact remains that right now, it seems like everyone in the extended Kardashian clan would support the idea of Kim and Pete starting a family.

And you know that fact just absolutely tears Kanye up inside.