Briana DeJesus BLASTS Kailyn Lowry: I Want Nothing to Do With Her P--sy!

The never-ending feud between Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus has been a source of wildly amusing drama for the past several years.

And when Lowry filed a defamation lawsuit against DeJesus, we figured that the situation would quickly escalate even further.

But we had no idea what how far things would go!

In case you missed it, Kail sued Bri in connection with DeJesus' claims that Lowry was arrested for assaulting Chris Lopez, who is the father of her two youngest children.

This was a bold move on Kail's part, especially since she totally was arrested for assaulting Lopez, and the incident was covered in detail by multiple media outlets.

Not surprisingly, Lowry's case was thrown out of court, and Bri has been reveling in her victory ever since.

For weeks now, DeJesus has been talking endless trash about Kail on social media, seemingly enjoying the fact that she can do so freely without any fear of reprisal.

Bri even mailed her Teen Mom 2 co-star a clown costume and handheld mirror, so that Kail could enjoy the sight of herself in full Bozo attire.

We suppose it's funny, but that sort of prank can't be great for Kail's self-esteem.

Anyway, this week saw Lowry suffering another humiliation on social media, and this time, Bri's not directly to blame.

A TikTok user has been uploading highlights from Kail and Bri's court transcripts, and one exchange in particular has attracted a ton of attention from Teen Mom fans.

It seems that during Bri's deposition, a lawyer asked about a reference that she'd made to a popular Cardi B song.

And what ensued was nothing less than comic gold.

“Okay. And what does ‘WAP’ refer to here?” the attorney asked.

“Wait. What?” Bri replied.

“It says: ‘I want no part of anything Kailyn’s WAP has touched, for real," the lawyer answered.

“I’m sorry. That’s a little comical," Bri said, probably stifling a laugh.

“But WAP – I’m sorry. It’s not supposed to be funny. WAP is wet ass p--sy," she continued.

Not surprisingly, that portion of the transcript became an instant hit on TikTok.

“I’m sorry but this is f--king hilarious," one commenter wrote.

“It’s giving Judge Judy and I love it," another added.

“I literally cannotttt!" a third chimed in.

Most of the people who commented on the clip seemed to enjoy it for reasons that had nothing to do with Teen Mom 2 drama.

But some saw it as further evidence of the absurdity of Kail's lawsuit.

One person wrote that they couldn't “believe Kail ever thought she would win this.”

“She has wasted a ton of money, time, and resources on this and the funniest part of this is WAP," another remarked, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“That is in the freaking court records with her name attached to this ridiculousness!!!” said a third.

Yes, it's the latest in a long line of embarrassing moments for Kail.

Fans are already having a field day with the fact that Lowry is dating her 23-year-old neighbor, and the WAP joke might follow her across social media platforms for the foreseeable future.

So we guess it's not surprising that Kailyn has been talking about quitting Teen Mom 2.

After all, every reality star has their breaking point, and the mother of four is likely feeling like she passed hers about about a dozen humiliating incidents ago!