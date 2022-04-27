Jared Padalecki Breaks Silence on Car Crash: I'm on the Mend, Everyone!

You can at last exhale, Supernatural fans.

On Tuesday night, Jared Padalecki shared a photo of himself and his daughter Odette on Instagram, thanked fans for their well-wishes and telling them he hopes to be back at work soon.

Just a few days ago, we learned that Padalecki had been involved in a serious car accident.

"Hey y'all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love," wrote the handsome actor on his social media page.

"I'm definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week.

"I'm so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me.

"So grateful for everyone."

Earlier this week, Padalecki's good friend and former colleague, Jensen Ackles, revealed the news that Jared was missing from the CW show's week-long convention in New Jersey because he's been recovering after being in a "bad" car crash.

"I don't know if you guys know what's going on," Ackles said at the Creation Entertainment's Supernatural Official Convention.

"He was in a very bad car accident.

"He wasn't driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he's lucky to be alive."

Ackles went on to tell attendees that he had seen the vehicle in which Padalecki was traveling at the time of the accident, and...

"He's at home recovering which -- the fact that he's not in a hospital right now is blowing my mind."

Ackles, who received permission from Padalecki to share this update, said his pal compared the accident to going "12 rounds with [Mike] Tyson" and added:

"Keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get the chance on social and he'll be back with us soon."

Before the basis for his absence was revealed, Padalecki had apologized for missing out on the weekend's festivities via Twitter.

"Hey #SpnFamily!" the Gilmore Girls alum wrote.

"Sorry to miss y'all in NYC this weekend.

"Thank you and the #WalkerFamily for all the love and support. Can't wait to see y'all again."

Padalecki and Ackles starred in Supernatural as Sam (Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Ackles), two brothers hunting supernatural entities across the nation, reuniting years after losing their mother to one such being.

Premiering in 2005, the show ran for 15 seasons on The CW (and formerly The WB) before airing its finale in 2020.

We continue to send Padalecki our very best wishes.