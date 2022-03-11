Vinny Guadagnino: I Will NEVER Bang Angelina Pivarnick! I Would Rather Off Myself!

We think it's safe to say that no one was terribly shocked when Chris Larangeira filed for divorce from Angelina Pivarnick.

Chris and Angelina's marriage was a mess from the very beginning, and the couple frequently aired their dirty laundry on Jersey Shore.

So while the end of a marriage is always a little sad, we suppose fans have multiple reasons to be happy about this split:

1. No more episodes will be devoted to Pivarnick and Larangeira's constant bickering, and 2. we'll get to witness the return of Single Angelina.

Much like Single Ronnie, Single Angeliners doesn't come around much, but when she does, she has the potential to singlehandedly (no pun intended) bring back the chaos of the first seasons of Shore.

These days, most of the cast is tied down by the obligations of marriage and children.

But Single Angelina has the freedom to drink as much as she wants, date around all she likes ... and, of course, hit on Vinny Guadagnino.

Yes, the sexual tension between Vinny and Angelina has been a part of Shore since the very beginning.

Unfortunately for Ange, Vinny has never quite reciprocated her affection.

These days, Guadagnino is back in Vegas preparing for another stint on the Chippendale's stage.

Vinny gave an interview to Us Weekly on Wednesday, and the outlet asked if he would ever consider dating Angelina now that she's back on thr market.

His response probably won't shock you:

“I’m on the 18th floor of my hotel. I would rather jump off this balcony than ever entertain one of those rumors,” Guadagnino told the outlet.

“I don’t know if people think that I’m, like, capping or I’m lying about this," Vinny continued.

"When I tell you there’s not an ounce of energy or anything in my body that has any kind of romantic attraction toward Angelina, I promise you, I do not.”

Without any false modesty, Vinny went on to state that Angelina would absolutely date him if he ever gave the slightest inclination that he might be amenable to such an arrangement.

“She’d probably smash. You know, I’m a pretty good catch,” he said.

“So if I, like, wanted to, and I was like, ‘Yo Angelina, like, I really like you.’ I mean … she wouldn’t say no, you know?

"But I don’t think she’s actively trying to get with me either.”

While he seemed to enjoy the ego boost that came from Angelina's overtures, Vinny is probably enjoying this respite from her attention.

And he'll likely be safe for while, as Pivarnick has a lot on her plate these days, which means trying to bag Guadagnino is sure to be pretty low on her list of priorities.

The world recently learned that Angelina had been cheating on Chris for two years before she got caught, so even with a prenup, the divorce might get messy.

Apparently, Angelina slept with a co-star (something she's been wanting to for a while!) while filming a Shore spinoff in Spain.

When her other side-piece found out about this betrayal, he got so angry that he told Chris about their affair.

So yeah, Vinny might not want anything to do with Angelina -- but it sounds like she's doing just fine without him!