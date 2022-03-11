Grimes Welcomes Second Child, Dumps Elon Musk, Starts Dating Chelsea Manning

There's a lot going on these days in the life of Canadian songstress Grimes.

In fact, this week has seen so many surprising updates about the 33-year-old that you might be having trouble keeping track of them all.

But fear not, here at THG, we've been keeping up on all of the Grime-y news, and we're happy to bring you up to speed.

So go ahead and think of us as your humble Grimes guide:

If you only one thing about the woman that was born Claire Elise Boucher, it's probably the fact that she's dating Elon Musk, and she has a child by the Tesla and SpaceX CEO.

Well, hold on to your hats, because neither of those things is true anymore.

Don't worry, nothing has happened to little X Æ A-Xii which, we sh-t you not, is actually the name of Grimes' and Elon's son.

But the singer and the spaceman have now expanded their family, and the world learned this week that they have a second child together.

This news comes to us courtesy of a Vanity Fair cover story, in which Grimes revealed that she welcomed a daughter in December via surrogacy.

The child is tentatively named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, but Grimes noted on Twitter that the moniker will "most definitely change," adding that the new name "won't be for public."

Even though the kid's name starts with "Ex," she's known as "Y" in the Grimes' household, as her older brother goes by "X."

At the time of the interview, Grimes and Elon were still together, although their relationship was less than conventional:

"There’s no real word for it. I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses," she said.

"We’re best friends. We see each other all the time… We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”

But we're afraid we have some bad news for all you Grelon fans out there:

After the article was published on Thursday, Grimes tweeted an update indicating that she and Elon have now broken up.

"Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he's my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique - peace out," she wrote.

"The Mission," in case you were wondering, is "sustainable energy, making humanity a multi planetary species and the preservation of consciousness."

Believe it or not, that's not the only twist of the past 24 hours.

Sources have now confirmed that Grimes is dating famed activist and whistleblower Chelsea Manning.

Insiders say the relationship between the pop star and the former US Senate candidate is still in its early days -- but things seem to be progressing rapidly.

“They’re getting serious. They U-Hauled it,” a source tells Page Six of the relationship.

“They’ve been living together in Austin.”

It's unclear exactly how Grimes and Chelsea met.

There's a rumor that they became acquainted on Twitter, but that might be perpetuated by people with 50 followers who fantasize that their witty tweets might one day lead them to a blue checkmark and a celebrity romance.

We don't know how the famously secretive Elon feels about a famed whistleblower entering his inner circle.

But maybe he'll find solace in the fact that he was never all that great at keeping his own secrets.

In addition to offering a mere five grand in hush money to the teenager who tweets the whereabouts of his private jet, he's been uncharacteristically tight-lipped about allegations that Grimes anonymously posted about Musk's emotionally abusive tendencies on Reddit.

Yes, Chelsea is entering one seriously complex situation.

As a combat veteran who's served time in a military prison, she can probably take care of herself.

But bonkers billionaires present a whole different type of challenge.