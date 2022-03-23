Usman Umar Posts Wedding Photos: Did He Dump Kimberly and Marry a New Woman?

This week, Usman Umar opted to grab everyone's attention.

Taking to Instagram, he posted multiple photos and videos of a wedding.

Not just any wedding. Usman appeared as the groom beside a lovely bride -- who was not Kimberly Menzies.

Did he get married? If so, when did he and Kimberly break up?

On Tuesday, March 22, Usman Umar sent shockwaves through the 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days fandom.

“Breaking News,” Usman captioned one of the posts, alongside a string of emojis.

Usman shared another post, writing: “Gentlemen and Ladies, the groom and bride.”

In the images, Usman appears beside a beautiful and surprisingly age-appropriate woman, dressed as bride and groom.

Videos even showed him dancing, and members of his entourage were seen dressed up among the crowd.

In other words, it appeared that Usman had married ... and dropped a total bombshell upon fans and followers in the process.

When exactly did he split up with Kimberly and start dating some new woman?

Make no mistake: many viewers expected this relationship to fall apart given obvious compatibility issues, drama, and other obstacles.

But most of us expected to see it unravel before Usman became a married man to a random other woman.

How does Kimberly feel about this?

Many messaged her, wondering if she would blow up over it.

At the same time, others wondered if Usman would get into trouble with production for posting a colossal spoiler like this.

But Kimberly had something of her own to say.

“CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!" Kimberly commented, alongside multiple laughing emojis.

This, alongside the would-be NDA violation and the total randomness of Usman's post, were all of the hints that fans needed to know that this was not what it appeared to be.

After savoring the reactions -- the questions, the congratulations, the shock -- Usman spoke to In Touch Weekly.

“This is a wedding, but in a movie," he admitted, revealing his obvious prank.

"It’s difficult for people to understand my life style," Usman claimed.

"But,," Usman hilariously insisted, "I think it’s high time for the audience to accept that I’m an artist and a movie star."

“Most of the cast members that are on the 90 Day [Fiance] shows are regular people," he said.

"And that is why their post is normal," Usman alleged, "and mine are always complicated.”

“Entertainment is my business," Usman declared.

"So because I’m a reality show cast member that doesn’t mean that I can’t continue with with my daily income activities," he said.

"But, if I [offend] anyone, please, I’m sorry," Usman expressed.

"But to keep you [updated], please go to discovery+ and TLC to continue watching the show," Usman urged.

He encouraged fans to keep watching "because Kimberly and I have a beautiful story unfold, you [have] to watch to find out what will happen next."

Usman concluded: "I love my queen Kimberllllllly and time will tell you more, thanks to everyone and god bless y’all.”

Usman may be the only person in the world who thinks that your average 90 Day Fiance cast member or their posts are "normal."

Clearly, what he's trying to do is to convince people that he's a big-shot celebrity. Fake it 'til you make it, as they say.

As for Tuesday's post, Usman obviously just wanted a reaction out of viewers -- and he got one.